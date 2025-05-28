"CFL incoming" - NFL fans react to Trey Lance underthrowing ball at Chargers OTAs 

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 28, 2025 16:59 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout (image credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans reacted to Trey Lance after video footage showed the quarterback underthrowing passes during LA Chargers OTAs. Sports journalist Dov Kleiman posted the practice footage on X on Wednesday, where Lance passed to running back Omarion Hampton.

Lance signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Chargers in April, and is competing with Taylor Heinicke for the backup role behind Justin Herbert.

The No. 3 pick in 2021 has appeared in just 12 games, including five starts, across four seasons. He has completed only 81 of 143 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns.

Fan reactions were brutal following the release of the practice video.

"CFL incoming….." a fan tweeted.
"He went from learning behind a great like Dak to bustin Herbert is what happened his motivation is cooked," one fan wrote.
"He was never good," another fan wrote.

More reactions poured in.

"Lance struggling with accuracy issues," a fan commented.
"Wdym what happened? He's been like this," another fan wrote.
"Now I'm questioning if he was ever good or worth the 3rd selection in the draft," one fan said.
Trey Lance: from Super Bowl dreams to CFL speculation

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League reportedly added Trey Lance to their negotiation list in March before he signed with the LA Chargers. It gave them exclusive rights to negotiate with the quarterback.

The CFL connection carries personal significance for Lance, whose father, Carlton, once played cornerback for the Roughriders and earned CFL All-Rookie honors.

Lance's journey to LA started when Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz decided to introduce competition for the backup quarterback role. Despite re-signing Taylor Heinicke in free agency, LA signed Lance to compete for the No. 2 role behind Herbert, as per the team's official website in April.

The move was hailed as "low-risk, high-reward" by the team. This depended on Lance's potential for improvement under Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Lance opened his collegiate career on a positive note at North Dakota State, where he led the Bison to the FCS national championship in 2019 and was 17-0 as a starter. The 49ers traded up to take him at No. 3, seeing him as the successor to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Instead, injuries derailed his San Francisco career. He started only four games in two seasons, 2-2 with 797 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. An ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season ended his starting stint and cleared the way for Brock Purdy's meteoric rise.

Lance was traded to Dallas in 2023, but he remained well hidden on the depth chart. He didn't appear for a snap that season and played only four games in 2024, playing just the season finale at Washington. He was 20 of 34 for 244 yards without a touchdown or interception with the Cowboys.

