Chad Johnson asks Elon Musk to gift him $100,000 Cybertruck, proposes marketing gimmick as payment 

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 12, 2024 11:20 GMT
Chad Johnson wants to be one of the few owners of the Tesla Cybertruck. However, ordering queues for the tri-motor Cyberbeast model, which retails for $100,000 on Tesla's website, are known to be quite long. To combat this, on a recent episode of the "Nightcap" podcast, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made this proposition to X owner Elon Musk to skip ahead:

“Elon Musk, I know you’re going to see this. Send your boy a Cybertruck, please. I’ll put a Cybertruck as my avi on X. I’m not going to buy it, man.”

Among NFL players, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has shared that he possesses a unit of the $100,000 vehicle. San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown, meanwhile, also wanted to buy one; however, his financial adviser dissuaded him.

Chad Johnson says Tom Brady broke a roast rule during Netflix special

In another previous episode of "Nightcap," Chad Johnson discussed Tom Brady's Netflix roast. Back when the live special was looming, he had said:

“I love roasts and I said this many times, the A-listers, the 1 percenters, as you might call them, the Kevin Harts and Tom Bradys, you know, we need to get back to having roasts.
"And forget the times that we are in, in society, no mercy, everything goes... that’s not what it’s gonna be. It’s not going to be the authentic roasts that we’re used to."

With that special done, he and co-host Shannon Sharpe took the time to review it. Most of the criticism has gone towards the content of the jokes, but while Johnson did enjoy it, he had another major point of contention: that the legendary ex-quarterback reneged on an unwritten rule of roasts.

Chad Johnson was referring to the moment when Brady interrupted Jeff Ross in the middle of a joke alluding to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's 2019 prostitution scandal (for which charges were eventually dropped):

"Listen, you can’t do that. Rule number one in the roast handbook: never cut off the person holding the mic. That is the whole point of the roast, especially one of this magnitude with a polarizing figure like Tom Brady. You got to sit there and take it.” (01:39)

The full segment can be seen below:

youtube-cover

The special had 2 million views on its debut.

