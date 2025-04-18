Chad Johnson offers advice to CeeDee Lamb after Cowboys WR reveals $1,300,000 annual expenditure on his body

Former NFL star Chad Johnson offered a budget-friendly alternative to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. This came after Lamb disclosed that he spends $1.3 million annually on body maintenance and recovery to stay in peak physical condition.

Johnson had six Pro Bowl selections during his NFL career. Lamb, a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, has emerged as one of the NFL's elite wide receivers since being drafted by the Cowboys.

On Thursday, Johnson responded to Lamb's revelation.

"Yo @_CeeDeeThree I can eliminate this expense by 1.2 million, all you need is a gym membership & McDonalds," Johnson tweeted.

The friendly shot comes after Lamb revealed during a recent interview with Complex the hefty amount he invests in his bodily wellness. Lamb shared that he spends about $50,000 every two weeks for body maintenance, which equates to around $1.3 million annually.

"Stay healthy" - CeeDee Lamb's focus for Cowboys' 2025 rebound

CeeDee Lamb's hefty investment in his physical condition aligns with his priority for the upcoming season.

"For one, stay healthy," Lamb said on Thursday, via Forbes. "Let's start there. I feel like we can get a lot more done, myself included, because towards the end of the season, I was a little banged up. I know for my team, the best thing that I could do is be available, and I take real, true accountability to that."

The receiver has been incredibly resilient in his five seasons in the league, sitting out just three games. The Cowboys are trying to bounce back from a 7-10 season that led to the firing of Mike McCarthy.

Lamb's on-field readiness came into play in 2023 as he broke franchise records with 135 receptions and 1,749 receiving yards. He was rewarded with a huge contract extension heading into the 2024 season — a $136 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

The Dallas star specifically mentioned the challenges of the NFL schedule in his Complex interview.

"What I do for a living, it's very physical, and some short weeks are more lethal than your regular seven-day schedule," Lamb said on Thursday. "So I'm just staying on top of that and always trying to replenish the body."

The team will rely heavily on Lamb's continued availability and production as Dallas moves forward without longtime guard Zack Martin, who retired this offseason.

