  • Chad Johnson pressures Commanders to make move for Brandon Aiyuk amid 49ers contract dispute - "What the f**k is the hold up"

Chad Johnson pressures Commanders to make move for Brandon Aiyuk amid 49ers contract dispute - "What the f**k is the hold up"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 24, 2024 19:58 GMT
Chad Johnson pressures Commanders to make move for Brandon Aiyuk amid 49ers contract dispute
Chad Johnson pressures Commanders to make move for Brandon Aiyuk amid 49ers contract dispute

Chad Johnson has blasted the Commanders leadership for failing to clinch a deal for Brandon Aiyuk amid his stalemate with the 49ers. The wide receiver was critical to the team reaching the Super Bowl last year and wants a deal that reflects his value. San Fransciso presumably has not been able to agree what that figure is, especially in the light of the mammoth deal Justin Jefferson signed with the Minnesota Vikings with an average annual value of $35 million.

Brandon Aiyuk has been linked to the Commanders after he spoke on a video call with Jayden Daniels about feeling unwanted by the 49ers. The fact that they both played together at Arizona State in college and the quarterback is now the presumed franchise quarterback in Washington did not go unnoticed.

Now, Chad Johnson has jumped into the fray saying that if the Commanders are serious about a Super Bowl run, they need a top wide receiver like the 49ers player. He even asked what the hold up in the whole situation might be, asking on X, formerly known as Twitter,

also-read-trending Trending
"Can someone in the Commanders organization that’s serious about changing our franchise around, becoming a contender in not just the division but giving us a legitimate shot at a Lombardi go & get Brandon Aiyuk, what the fuck is the hold up, are we all in or not?"

Chad Johnson's comments on Brandon Aiyuk highlight weakness of Commanders WRs

Chad Johnson might be aiming his fire towards the Commanders management but it also shines a light on the weak cast of wide receivers they currently have in place. Their top receivers on the depth chart are probably Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Luke McCaffrey.

McLaurin has breached the thousand yards mark in his last four seasons and could be considered a genuine threat. But Dotson has never crossed 550 yards in a season and Luke McCaffrey is a rookie who was taken in the third round.

Having a Brandon Aiyuk added to the mix will immediately make him the first choice opposite McLaurin, one presumes. And given Jayden Daniels is a rookie quarterback, he needs weapons to succeed and who better than someone he has a connection from college and has proved himself in the NFL.

It could certainly make them contenders, as Chad Johnson seems to suggest. At a minimum, it would position Washington better to compete in a tough NFC East and make the playoffs with Brandon Aiyuk on their roster.

