"Challenge him to be better": Skip Bayless goes scorched earth on Micah Parsons amid rumored NFL’s biggest defensive deal

Skip Bayless has never shied away from making his thoughts known and this time, his sights are set on Micah Parsons. As the Dallas Cowboys navigate one of the most high-stakes contract negotiations, Bayless is urging the franchise to take a hard stance against their All-Pro pass rusher.After a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Cowboys and Parsons remain far apart in extension talks, Bayless didn’t hold back.&quot;Good: Look close: His performance has not merited the highest paid defensive player ever,&quot; Bayless wrote on X. &quot;He has 1 yr left at 24 mil. Then tag him for 30. Challenge him to be better in big games.&quot;Parsons, who turns 26 this season, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The team option is worth $24 million, fully guaranteed. He has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense since entering the league in 2021. He has racked up 52.5 sacks in 63 games and collected accolades like Defensive Rookie of the Year, four Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro nods.The tension isn’t just about money. It’s about timing and tone. Micah Parsons is in camp, but he’s not participating in team drills. The Cowboys haven’t officially called it a “hold-in.&quot;Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t helped smooth things over. During his media availability at the training camp, he referenced Dak Prescott’s injury-shortened year to justify caution in handing out guarantees.&quot;Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're going to have him,&quot; Jones said. &quot;He was hurt six games last year, seriously. We've signed, I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year in Dak Prescott.&quot;Executive vice president, Stephen Jones, later added:“We want to pay Micah too … He’s got to want to be paid.”Micah Parsons wanted to do the extension last yearNFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: ImagnFrom Micah Parsons’ perspective, the frustration runs deeper than the dollar signs. It’s about being undervalued again.“We wanted to do the contract last year,” he said in an interview, as per USA Today. “You would think, ‘Hey, let’s get ahead of this. We know some guys are about to get re-paid.&quot;Edge rushers like Myles Garrett ($160 million) and T.J. Watt ($123 million) have already inked monster deals. Meanwhile, other players from his 2021 draft class, including Penei Sewell and Patrick Surtain II, have also signed extensions. By doing so, their teams were able to avoid ballooning cap hits from fifth-year options. Dallas, instead, chose to wait and now they may pay a premium for that hesitation.