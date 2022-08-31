Former Super Bowl champion reveals his 'welcome to the NFL' moment involving Tom Brady

Tom Brady is a big inspiration to everyone in the football world, and when players meet him for the first time, whether it's his teammates or opponents, it's a special moment for them. Many of them are meeting their idol or the man they consider the greatest football player of all time.

Defensive end/outside linebacker Chandler Jones entered the NFL in 2012 and was the New England Patriots' first-round choice at pick No. 21.

He recalled when he first met Brady for the first time in the locker room and was excited to share the news to call his brother to tell him that Tom Brady knew his name.

Jones said:

“I remember my rookie year at minicamp. I’m sitting there, getting my ankles taped, and number 12 walks in. Tom Brady says, ‘Chandler, It’s a pleasure to have you on the team.’ I literally got off the tape, I got off the table, got on the phone, called my brother, and I said, ‘Tom Brady knows my name!’ And I was a first-round pick, but it’s Tom [Brady].”

The two shared some success while Chandler was with the team from 2012-2015. He made his first Pro-Bowl during the 2015 season, and both were a part of the Super Bowl-winning XLIX team in 2015.

Tom Brady is now a Buccaneer, while Chandler Jones is a Raider

Following the 2015 season, Jones was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for Jonathan Cooper and a second-round pick in 2016. Jones would show more talent with the Cardinals.

He earned two All-Pro selections in 2017 and 2019 and made three Pro Bowls in 2017, 2019, and 2021. In this off-season, on March 17, 2022, Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady remained with the Patriots after Jones left until 2019. In 2020, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in his first year with the team.

Brady will be entering his 23rd season, and Jones will be entering his 11th season. Both players were vital for the Patriots when they played together. Now they're on different teams competing for a Lombardi Trophy.

Jones joins a loaded Raiders squad in the toughest division, the AFC West. Meanwhile, Brady and the Bucs are contenders in the NFC.

