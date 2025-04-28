"Change the name back to Redskins" - NFL fans react as Commanders, D.C. reach over $3 billion deal for stadium at RFK site

Fans reacted as the Washington Commanders are reported to be changing stadiums once again. This time, though, they will be going back home. As per reports, the franchise has finalized a deal with the District of Columbia for a new stadium construction.

This stadium will be built at the site of the now-defunct Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium. It was the home field of the Washington Commanders from 1961 to 1996. Reports also suggest that the budget for the new stadium will exceed $3 billion.

"Commanders agreed to a deal with the District of Columbia to build a stadium at the RFK site, where it played from 1961 to 1996, and where the team had great success, per ESPN's @john_keim. An announcement is expected Monday," NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

Fans shared their thoughts and perspectives on this move away from Northwest Stadium in Maryland. Some want the Commanders to change their name back to the Washington Redskins.

"Now change the name back to Redskins," one commented.

"Change their team name back next," another said.

"Now change the name back to the Redskins. I will never call them the 'Washington Football Team' or 'C**ks****rs'. They always have been and always will be the Redskins," one said.

Others are excited to be moving back to Washington, D.C.

"Bout time they got out of that s**t hole," one fan said.

"lol now let me bring out all my vintage s**t!", another wrote

"This feels right. The heart of D.C. deserves its team back," one fan commented.

Washington enjoyed a successful era at the RFK site. Between 1982 and 1991, they played in five Super Bowl championships and won three. Owner Josh Harris has been vocal about how he wants to take the team back to its roots.

How long is the Washington Commanders' contract with Northwest Stadium?

The franchise has a lease with Northwest Stadium to play in Maryland through 2027. Last August, they agreed a new eight-year naming rights deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union.

Before that, FedEx had a deal with Washington for its stadium naming right. However, they prematurely ended the contract with two years remaining. The new naming rights deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union runs through 2031.

Josh Harris announced that he expects to open a new stadium for the Commanders by 2030. However, he could also extend their lease to play in Maryland until the construction is complete.

