"You got pretty eyes, you got good skin" - Channing Crowder swoons over Denzel Ward during Browns CB's podcast appearance 

Channing Crowder hosts an NFL podcast called The Pivot, where players are frequent guest stars. It might be most well-known for being the platform on which Crowder viciously slanders Russell Wilson as much as possible.

Denzel Ward, star cornerback for the Cleveland Browns, appeared on the show and was met with quite the opposite of slander. Crowder had nothing but compliments for the corner.

He told the Browns star:

"Wow, you are beautiful. You got pretty eyes, you got good skin, what you got little highlights. No, no, no. You're a dog, now, I watched you play, you're a dog, but did you have to fight that? You just look so pleasant and nice."

He went on to ask if Ward's looks caused problems:

"Oh, no, no, no, no, this dude got you. You had to fight that?"

Ward timidly responded that Crowder was the first man that had ever called him beautiful, to which Crowder said he was "f***ing beautiful."

Ward, Ryan Clark, and Crowder laughed it off, but Ward had no idea how to respond to the statement.

Channing Crowder podcast guest Denzel Ward and Browns slated for interesting season

Denzel Ward and the Browns are supposed to be contending this year, but the season they're about to embark on might be interesting.

For starters, there's no telling what will happen with Deshaun Watson. His six-game suspension is up in the air due to the NFL appealing it, so it's plausible that he doesn't play at all this year.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

That could lead to the Browns playing with a backup, signing a free agent, or trading for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo, but that would involve throwing them into the fire without much prep time.

Whatever happens, there's also the possibility that after all the Browns went through, Watson might not play well. His preseason debut was littered with mistakes.

On the defensive side, the Browns are legitimate. Ward, Myles Garrett, and company are great, so that won't be an issue. The offense could be a complete travesty, depending on what happens.

For a team that was slated to contend for a Super Bowl, this season could go downhill quickly, and no one ever wants to waste a year in a Super Bowl window.

Suddenly, the Browns might not be feeling so confident going into what could be an exciting season.

