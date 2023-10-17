Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the visiting Dallas Cowboys was one of the more exciting encounters of Week 6. Fans had a go at Chargers coach Brandon Staley for the 20-17 defeat.

Both teams exchanged scoring drives (two touchdowns and one field goal each) and fourth-down stops, resulting in three deadlocks. At one point, the Chargers recovered their own punt, setting up one of the said touchdowns:

However, Brandon Aubrey proved the difference for the Cowboys, hitting a 39-yarder with just over two minutes remaining for a 20-17 lead.

The defense then finished the job with two major plays against Justin Herbert, first was the second-down sack by Micah Parsons. On the third down, Stephon Gilmore beat rookie wideout Quentin Johnston for the decisive interception:

While it was not as shocking as the blown 27-0 at the Jacksonville Jaguars in last season's Wild Card game, the defeat still stings for Chargers fans, given its competitive nature.

After the game, fans made their feelings known, asking for Brandon Staley (as well as general manager Tom Telesco) to leave. One tweeted:

"Brandon staley needs to be slapped really hard. He lost his job. He will get fired w this schedule for sure"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Kellen Moore's "revenge" the main narrative of Cowboys-Chargers game

There were the usual potential positional matchups - Dak Prescott vs Justin Herbert, Tony Pollard vs Austin Ekeler, CeeDee Lamb vs Keenan Allen, and even Micah Parsons vs Khalil Mack. One other narrative dominated the meeting: Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's first matchup against his former team.

For context, in 2019, Kellen Moore was named offensive coordinator by the Dallas Cowboys, where he ended his playing career (at quarterback) and began his coaching career (as quarterbacks coach). He would last four seasons in the role, making the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 but both times losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Shortly after the second of those playoff losses, he and the Cowboys mutually parted ways. Not even 24 hours later, he was hired by the Chargers for the same position.

Before the game, Moore tried to downplay the "revenge" narrative (via the Orange County Register and NBC 5):

“Yeah, I think it’s easy for everyone to overthink it. People are continuing to evolve, schemes evolve, schemes change. There are a lot of trends in this league.

"We get to over-analyze stuff a little during the week, and then we get to football as we get closer to Monday. I think a lot of that stuff is pretty overrated. It’s getting on the field and playing 11 on 11.”

Next for the Chargers is an Oct. 22 visit to Arrowhead and the Kansas City Chiefs.