Chargers firing GM Tom Telesco opens path for getting Bill Belichick, claims Colin Cowherd

According to various reports, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will part ways after the season. There have been rumors that Belichick will take over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers next season, and with Brandon Staley already out, this could be a real possibility.

In addition to Staley, the Chargers fired general manager Tom Telesco. Colin Cowherd believes that the firing of a long-tenured general manager like Telesco indicates that the Chargers are trying to land Belichick or Jim Harbaugh as their head coach next season.

Here's what Cowherd said:

"By firing Telesko what it's telling you is they are willing to consider a coach that can have a personnel say, Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh would both want that. By doing this, it tells me, it signals to me they are telling candidates 'you can have a little say in personnel as well."

"That would be Belichick, that would be Harbaugh. Dan Quinn, I wouldn't give personnel to, Ben Johnson I wouldn't get personnel to, Harbaugh and Belichick you'd probably have to. By firing the coach Brandon Staley and the GM, it sends a signal to me that they're willing to give a Belichick or a Harbaugh some, some say in personnel."

Although Jim Harbaugh will be extremely difficult to acquire, the likelihood of securing Bill Belichick is quite high. If the reports are true, the legendary head coach will not be in New England after this season, and there is no doubt multiple teams will pursue him.

The Chargers head coach position will be one of the most sought-after this offseason, and coach Belichick could be ecstatic about the prospect of coaching Justin Herbert.

Is Bill Belichick the best candidate for the Chargers' HC position?

Bill Belichick: Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers have massively underperformed with Brandon Staley as their head coach. The 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last night was the final straw as the franchise finally parted ways with Staley.

Despite the fact that other players have not performed to their full potential, Justin Herbert has always given his all and given his team hope. Bill Belichick is unquestionably the right coach for this team, as he will improve their defense, which is currently one of the worst in the league.

The Chargers are giving up an average of 24.6 points and 375.3 total yards per game to their opposition this season. Herbert has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a finger injury, but he had a decent season on a personal level. In 13 games this season, he threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 93.2.

Kellen Moore is expected to remain as offensive coordinator, and with Belichick only handling defense and personnel, he could bring the best out of this team. The Chargers are certainly in a better position than the Patriots, and having a good quarterback like Herbert will allow Belichick to assemble a better roster capable of contending in a stacked AFC.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the idea of Bill Belichick coaching the Chargers should excite franchise fans who have endured a lot in the past.

