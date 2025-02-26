Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh gives clear verdict on 'tush push' amid calls to ban Eagles' signature move

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a name for themselves after mastering the "tush push" play. The play is essentially a quarterback sneak run with QB Jalen Hurts when the team finds themselves in a short-yardage situation.

Some have argued that, due to the Eagles' dominance in running the play and being nearly unstoppable in that situation, it should be banned. There have also been reports circulating indicating that the league could potentially discuss making the play illegal. On Wednesday, that topic of discussion was brought up on "The Pat McAfee Show," with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

McAfee asked Harbaugh if the talks on having the play banned were legitimate, and where he stood on the issue. Harbaugh said he's not involved in any such discussions, but as far as he's concerned, the play is legal and you have to either learn how to stop it or learn how to run it yourself.

"I'm not really involved in it. Right now it's a legal play, you have to stop it or get good at running it yourself."

The Chargers didn't get an opportunity to face the Eagles this season, so they didn't get to witness Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' tush push firsthand. However, they will host the defending Super Bowl champions in a game next season at a time and date yet to be determined.

The Philadelphia Eagles and their dominant run game in 2025

It's no surprise that the Philadelphia Eagles have found success with the "tush push". The team has one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league up front, likely the reason behind Hurts' ability to pick up the necessary short yards when the time comes. Philadelphia didn't only see success in short-yardage situations, however.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Running back Saquon Barkley put up a season on the ground that had him in the league MVP conversation. Barkley ran the ball 345 times in 2024, compiling 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. Only Hurts scored more rushing touchdowns for the team with 14. Barkley was almost unstoppable running the ball last season, with Philadelphia's offensive line being a huge part of his success.

It will be interesting to see if that success can be replicated in 2025 if the Eagles are unable to retain key free agents on the offensive line like Mekhi Becton. Should the league decide to ban the "tush push" next year, it would certainly be taking away a key play from Philadelphia's dominant rushing attack as well.

