The Los Angeles Chargers added an offensive weapon in wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The Chargers drafted the wide receiver out of TCU with the 21st overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Some believe that the wide receiver will help Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert elevate his game even further in the upcoming season. But, it appears that the young QB hasn't spoken to his new teammate as of yet.

Johnston was asked about his interaction with Herbert recently in an interview with The Athletic. To which the wide receiver said that he hasn't had a chance to speak with him as of yet.

“He followed me on Instagram when I first got drafted,” Johnston said. “I ain’t really get a chance to talk to him yet. But hopefully soon.”

As the offseason training schedule ramps up, the quarterback and his new wide receiver should have ample opportunities to get to know each other. They can then build the much-needed chemistry before the 2023 NFL season begins.

How long did WR Quentin Johnston play at TCU?

Quentin Johnston was a four-star recruit while playing at Temple High School in Temple, Texas. He originally committed to play collegiately at the University of Texas but flipped to Texas Christian University over coaching changes.

He didn't waste any time getting his feet wet as he was named a starting wide receiver in his freshman season for the Horned Frogs. He broke records as a freshman at TCU by averaging over 22 yards per catch, which was the most by a freshman in the history of the Big 12 conference.

After three seasons at TCU, which included a magical season in 2022 that saw the team make an appearance in the National Championship game, he declared for the NFL Draft. He thus decided to forego his senior year of eligibility.

The Chargers drafted him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Just days before beginning rookie camp with the team, the wide receiver signed his first NFL contract.

Johnston signed a four-year deal that is worth $14.188 million and is fully guaranteed. The contract includes a signing bonus worth $7.319 million as well as roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025. He is just the second first-round draft pick to sign his contract so far this season.

