Charissa Thompson recaps "off the grid" getaway with Tom Brady and Fox teammates amid NFL icon's unretirement buzz

As Tom Brady prepares to start his new career after more than two decades as an NFL quarterback, NFL fans are preparing to see the most polarizing figure of the sport weekly on their broadcasts, commentating on what's happening on the field instead of playing in it.

The NFL on Fox crew got together for a little bit of time away from the screen after the NFL Draft, the pinnacle of the offseason. The new season is still more than four months away, which led to some chemistry building ahead of another challenging year. Charissa Thompson shared a picture on her Instagram.

"No shortage of laughter or athleticism with this crew … we had ourselves a time, off the grid," she wrote in the caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To see Tom Brady joining the crew in a getaway time before the season is important, especially as the quarterback is involved in rumors of getting away from retirement and rejoining the Las Vegas Raiders, the team he's looking to get involved as a part-time owner, pending approval from the NFL.

Not everybody in the league believes that Brady has a shot of getting away from retirement, though. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently said that, if the legendary quarterback ever returns to the field, he would shave his eyebrows.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Tom Brady is also set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September. He will provide analysis in a way that has never been seen in broadcasts before, and the expectation is that he'll even surpass what Tony Romo did in 2017.

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has also been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. Of course, there's also his investment in sports teams, with Birmingham City and Las Vegas Aces as part of his portfolio and the Las Vegas Raiders set to join them as well.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.