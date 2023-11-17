Charissa Thompson’s Dating History: All about NFL reporter’s personal life

Charissa Thompson is a sportscaster and television host, primarily with Fox Sports.

Thompson has worked for the likes of ESPN, GSN, Versus and the Big Ten Network in her long and successful career on the air. She has been the host of NFL Films Presents on FS1 since 2018.

Charissa Thompson has been in the sportscasting industry since 2006 and has built up quite a resume in the business. However, in this article, we will look into the Seattle, Washington native's personal life. Here, we will be exploring her dating history. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who has Charissa Thompson dated?

Charissa Thompson dated former Chicago Bulls star Jay Williams sometime in 2013.

Williams is a Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team legend. He had a short career in the National Basketball Association after being selected second overall in the 2002 draft.

Not much is known about Williams and Thompson's relationship, but they have long since gone their separate ways, with Williams now married to Nikki Bonacorsi, with whom he has two children.

Another notable former relationship of Thompson is her former marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports super agent and the head of the baseball sector at Roc Nation Sports.

Thompson and Thousand got engaged in January 2020, and the pair got married in Dec. 2020 at an intimate ceremony with just 10 guests in attendance. The couple were married for a while before Thompson announced that she was divorcing Thousand in Apr. 2022, after separating the previous December.

Last but not least is Thompson's most recent public relationship with businessman Steven Cundari.

Charissa Thompson shared a video from a trip to the Amalfi Coast with Cundari in Jul. 2022. Cundari returned the favor as he posted a photo with his girlfriend in matching green outfits from the trip.

Thompson seems smitten, as she once shared a hilarious story on her podcast about the time her marketing executive boyfriend asked to borrow a duffel bag for a trip.

Thompson's spidey senses started tingling as she expertly created a diversion and proceeded to search the bag and found $100. Phew, that was a close one before she finally handed over the bag to her beau.

Charissa Thompson is thriving both at work and in her personal life, and the sportscaster is one of the more popular talents on the Fox Sports broadcast.