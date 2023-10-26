Industry insider warns Erin Andrews, co-host Charissa Thompson to steer clear of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift's budding romance

The top NFL sportscasters, Erin Andrews and Chrissa Thompson, have been showing their support for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. However, the Calm Down podcast hosts received warnings from someone in the industry about their comments regarding Kelce.

Thompson and Andrews had openly suggested that the pop star should date the two-time Super Bowl winner. Their statement went viral and gained a lot of attention. So much so that she received criticism for it. This led her to defend her remarks.

In a pre-recorded episode, the hosts discussed:

“We had openly said, which got some attention, ‘Taylor Swift, you should date Travis Kelce.’ We both love Travis Kelce. We’ve been open with that.”

Thompson and Andrews were imploring Taylor Swift to give the star tight end of the Chiefs a chance. However, "somebody from the industry" reached out to them and gave them a warning.

“I can be very open that he’s good-looking, he smells great cause my husband [former NHL player Jarret Stoll] thinks he’s good-looking and he smells great. Charissa got a phone call from somebody in the industry that said to her, ‘You really shouldn’t say that about athletes because, you know, you just don’t.’”

Erin Andrews defended their remarks, stating that they were not hitting on the athletes and were just having fun.

“We’re not hitting on the athletes.”

The two hosts are happily settled in their personal lives and have been advocating for a Kelce-Swift love story.

Erin Andrews was on the moon after she saw Swift wear her brand's jacket to Travis Kelce's Chiefs vs. Broncos game

The 12-time Grammy Award winner attended the Kansas City Chiefs game where they defeated the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. Like always, Swift showed up in a red outfit, but this time she wore a jacket from Andrews' WEAR brand.

The jacket had the team's logo on it, which Taylor paired with a black top. When the NFL host got to know about the singer's outfit, she had an epic reaction.

“We restocked. As soon as she wore, I saw it, I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favourite Swiftie songs. And then we restocked and sold out. Thank you, thank you Taylor Swift.”