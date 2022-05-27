"Do you have any championship rings" - Charles Barkley left embarrassed by NFL legend on Twitter

Much like in the NFL, having a championship ring in sports has become the equivalent of having a VIP card in your favorite local lounge. It's seen as a sign of respect, reverence and reputation.

Hall of Fame NBA player Charles Barkley recently made a few light-hearted but negative jokes at the expense of the Golden State Warriors, and a local bay-area legend decided to chime in on the matter as well.

Jerry Rice, a former NFL receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and widely considered the greatest football player ever, took to Twitter to deliver the following message to Barkley:

"Do you have any championship rings? Stop hating on the Warriors!!"

Rice is a three-time NFL Super Bowl Champion with the 49ers and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXIII. He is the NFL's record holder in several categories, including career receptions, all-purpose yards, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and total touchdowns.

The message from Rice is clear: He still supports his bay-area teams and will come to their aid when he feels it's needed.

Barkley may not have any championship rings, but he is also widely regarded as one of the best power forwards to ever grace the NBA hardwood.

Before his arrival in the NBA, there had never been a player at his height and weight (roughly 6'6" and weighing around 255) with the explosiveness and speed that he had. Barkley is a member of the NBA's top 75 players.

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl championship rings?

The answer to this question may surprise some, but there is a two-way tie for this award. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots are each tied for the lead with six Super Bowls.

While each of the Patriots' titles came from the Tom Brady days (2002-2019), the Steelers' Super Bowl victories span decades. Four of their championships were from the 1970s and early 1980s.

The final two were in 2006 and 2009 with recently retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the helm.

Next on the list for most Super Bowls is another tie between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Each franchise boasts five Lombardi trophies.

After these teams come the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, tied at four Super Bowls each.

Next season's NFL Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona joins South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay as the only sites selected to host the Super Bowl at least four times. The @NFL and @AZSuperBowl Host Committee have announced that Super Bowl LVII will be played at @StateFarmStdm on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

