Video: Charles Barkley goes livid after being hit in the head with a T-shirt by Golden State Warriors fans on an open set, as fellow panelists ask him to calm down

Inside the NBA analyst and Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley wasn’t going to get the same welcome that the Dallas Mavericks faithful gave him the past two games. “Chuck” was suddenly the Mavericks’ most popular fan after engaging Dub Nation in some nasty back-and-forth when the Western Conference finals started.

Game 5, which was a win-or-go-home situation for the Mavs, had the Bay Area team’s fans licking their chops in anticipation of getting back at Barkley. While the TV coverage was about to wrap up after the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Mavericks, several Warriors fans went overboard with their celebrations.

Here’s how Barkley reacted after getting hit in the back with a t-shirt:

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Charles Barkley almost lost it after being hit in the head with a T-shirt by Warriors fans Charles Barkley almost lost it after being hit in the head with a T-shirt by Warriors fans 😳https://t.co/fz7UTGogdJ

The former MVP, with a mug in his hand, was menacingly looking at those who threw stuff at him. While it was impossible to point out who the culprits were amid a sea of gold and white, Barkley nonetheless stared them down.

Before the game, Golden State Warriors fans were already hearing Barkley hear it with this chant:

“Chuck you s**k!”

While the legendary power forward tried to tune out the noise of the crowd, Shaquille O'Neal playfully egged on the crowd for more. This isn’t the first-time Barkley’s been jeered at or taunted, but he’s usually been calm until a few fans hit him with some stuff.

Charles Barkley has never been known to be a big fan of the Mavericks, but his testy relationship with Golden State Warriors fans is due to this:

“I don’t think (the Mavs are) the best team. I just cannot pick the Warriors because I hate their fans. Their fans are obnoxious…O just wanna see these people suffer."

Steph Curry and Draymond Green needled Charles Barkley during the postgame interview

Steph Curry and Drymond Green also poked fun at Charles Barkley after the Golden State Warriors entered the NBA Finals. [Photo: FanSided]

Charles Barkley's brouhaha versus Dub Nation wasn’t lost on Steph Curry and Draymond Green. “Dray” previously told “Chuck” to take it easy on the Warriors fans, which Barkley ignored completely.

Steph Curry took a jab at Barkley after explaining to the hosts what it meant to come out of the West again:

“Chuck, thanks for coming to San Francisco, baby!”

Draymond Green, who Barkley poked fun at with his shot selection, gamely replied to the hilarious dig:

“Hey, Chuck, I shoot when it matter, hold that!”

All is well between Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Charles Barkley. They ended the interview with congratulations and hugs and wished everybody good luck.

The same can’t be said between Barkley and the boisterous crowd, who showed little signs of easing up on who Kenny Smith called, “Public Enemy No.1.”

