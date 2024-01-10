Aaron Rodgers has been in the news lately due to a strange comment he made during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The New York Jets quarterback mentioned that he thinks Jimmy Kimmel's name might be on Jeffrey Epstein's list.

Rodgers faced a lot of backlash for his comments and even Kimmel came up with a strong response against the four-time NFL MVP's allegations. NBA legend Charles Barkley was also asked about the controversy between Rodgers and Kimmel and the current TNT analyst said that the NFL star "100%" crossed the line.

Barkley mentioned that if Aaron Rodgers had said something similar about him he would have punched him in the face. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would have punched him in the face... I think that when you're in the limelight, people get to say things about you that goes with the territory, but that when you start comparing people send you hanging out with pedophiles and people hanging out having s*x with underage girls… that’s dangerous allegations."

"I love how Jimmy responded but like listen, I don't know Aaron Rodgers… I've said hello to him a couple of times. But like I say, you can make fun of celebrities that goes with our territory, but like that's slander when you say people like well, he hangs out with pedophiles and people having s*x with underage girls."

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers raises stakes in Jimmy Kimmel beef: "I'm not stupid enough to accuse you without concrete evidence"

Rodgers didn't back off after Jimmy Kimmel's stern response as he continues to call various people out on the Pat McAfee Show. Whether or not the 40-year-old quarterback crossed the line is up for debate but he certainly managed to stay in the news even after his team was knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers will not appear on the Pat McAfee Show any longer

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

After all the controversies in the past two weeks, Pat McAfee announced that Aaron Rodgers will not make any more appearances on his show this season. He is likely to be back after the season, but until then the Jets quarterback will be away from the limelight.

Even though Rodgers didn't return to play again this season after suffering an Achilles injury in Week 1, he was cleared to practice and return to the field by the team. He will start the season for the Jets next season as the franchise prepares for a big offseason.

The New York Jets need to improve their offensive line if they want to compete next season and general manager Joe Douglas knows that he has to make some smart decisions in the upcoming months.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit CBS Mornings and H/T Sportskeeda.