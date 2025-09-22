  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Charlie Kirk's life ended in public": Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia rips KU after staffer mocks conservative activist's death as 'worm food'

"Charlie Kirk's life ended in public": Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia rips KU after staffer mocks conservative activist's death as 'worm food'

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 22, 2025 17:56 GMT
&quot;Charlie Kirk
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia rips KU after staffer mocks conservative activist's death as 'worm food' (image credits: getty)

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared a strong message on Instagram on Sunday. She was upset after a University of Kansas employee made a cruel comment about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death.

Ad

Tavia shared a screenshot of a tweet from "Libs of Tiktok."

“When a man’s life is ended in public for living different beliefs, leaving a wife without a husband and 2 children without a father And you dismiss or celebrate it, that has nothing to do with who he was, that is a reflection of who you are,” Tavia tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She underlined the words “reflection of who you are” in red and pointed to another tweet.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"UPDATE: University of Kansas says they’re standing by their employee who said Charlie is ‘better in the ground as worm food’ and she will not face any disciplinary action,” Tavia tweeted.

It included a picture showing contact info for the University of Kansas, and also named an employee, Brianna Lichtenauer Wasser.

Ad

Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt mourned death of Charlie Kirk

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, expressed her grief after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10.

"Whether speaking to thousands or answering the question of a single student, he modeled the kind of dialogue our culture desperately needs: patient, respectful, articulate and unafraid," Tavia wrote on Instagram.
Ad

She added that Kirk showed that conviction and consideration can coexist.

"Charlie welcomed dissent, inviting those who disagreed to the front of the line for honest and winsome discourse," Tavia wrote. "He showed us how conviction and consideration for others can coexist, and he left an enduring example of what it means to engage in respectful disagreement without compromise."
Ad
Ad

Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative speaker and founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

He was answering questions about topics like transgender rights and gun laws when he got shot in the neck. It happened in front of thousands of students.

Charlie left behind his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two young kids. Erika has promised to carry on his work and said that she already forgave the man accused of killing her husband during the memorial.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been arrested and charged with murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications