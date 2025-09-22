"Charlie Kirk's life ended in public": Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia rips KU after staffer mocks conservative activist's death as 'worm food'

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared a strong message on Instagram on Sunday. She was upset after a University of Kansas employee made a cruel comment about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death.Tavia shared a screenshot of a tweet from &quot;Libs of Tiktok.&quot;“When a man’s life is ended in public for living different beliefs, leaving a wife without a husband and 2 children without a father And you dismiss or celebrate it, that has nothing to do with who he was, that is a reflection of who you are,” Tavia tweeted.She underlined the words “reflection of who you are” in red and pointed to another tweet.&quot;UPDATE: University of Kansas says they’re standing by their employee who said Charlie is ‘better in the ground as worm food’ and she will not face any disciplinary action,” Tavia tweeted.It included a picture showing contact info for the University of Kansas, and also named an employee, Brianna Lichtenauer Wasser.Clark Hunt's wife Tavia Hunt mourned death of Charlie KirkChiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, expressed her grief after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10.&quot;Whether speaking to thousands or answering the question of a single student, he modeled the kind of dialogue our culture desperately needs: patient, respectful, articulate and unafraid,&quot; Tavia wrote on Instagram.She added that Kirk showed that conviction and consideration can coexist.&quot;Charlie welcomed dissent, inviting those who disagreed to the front of the line for honest and winsome discourse,&quot; Tavia wrote. &quot;He showed us how conviction and consideration for others can coexist, and he left an enduring example of what it means to engage in respectful disagreement without compromise.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKirk, a 31-year-old conservative speaker and founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.He was answering questions about topics like transgender rights and gun laws when he got shot in the neck. It happened in front of thousands of students.Charlie left behind his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two young kids. Erika has promised to carry on his work and said that she already forgave the man accused of killing her husband during the memorial.The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been arrested and charged with murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.