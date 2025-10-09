  • home icon
Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA announces alternative plan in response to NFL choosing Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 09, 2025 22:28 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA announces alternative plan in response to NFL choosing Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show (Credit: IMAGN)

The NFL-Bad Bunny controversy appears to be far from finished. The Puerto Rican singer has been on the receiving end of criticism since he was announced as the headliner of the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is one of the most famous artists in the world at the moment. Going from a Soundcloud rapper to a global superstar, Martinez is arguably the most famous face of the Latino community in the world.

While many celebrated that the NFL picked him to headline the halftime show, others were strongly against the decision for reasons that stemmed from Bad Bunny's reluctance to perform in the United States under the risk that ICE agents would arrest his fans at the venues.

He has been a vocal critic of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, too, which hasn't done him any favors with a sector of the country. In addition to fans petitioning that the NFL remove Bad Bunny from the halftime show, Turning Point USA, an organization previously led by the late conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk, announced they will give fans their version of the halftime show.

The organization's X account shared the news on Thursday.

"It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon."
Bad Bunny sent daring message to critics ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

On Saturday, Bad Bunny responded to all the people criticizing his designation as the headliner of Super Bowl LX halftime. During his appearance on "Saturday Night Live," Martinez shared his excitement about this opportunity.

“I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know people all around the world who love my music are also happy," Martinez said.
He sent another message to his Latino fans, this time in Spanish.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”
Then, he directed at those who don't want a Spanish speaker performing at the Super Bowl.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn," he added.

This decision has raised many eyebrows around the league and the controversy hasn't stopped just yet.

Edited by Orlando Silva
