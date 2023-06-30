Chase Claypool thinks the Chicago Bears are set for a very promising future, but his detractors say otherwise.

The wide receiver recently told talkSPORT that he believes last year's NFC North cellar-dwellers have "an exciting and dynamic team." He added:

"We are going to be a fun team to watch and we are not going to back down from anyone."

And while the Bears do have young and interesting pieces, not everyone agrees:

Can the Chicago Bears return to the playoffs in 2023?

The Bears are in the midst of one of the longest championship droughts in North American sports, having last won a Super Bowl in 1985-86. They lost Super Bowl XLI to Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts and have not made it back to the NFC Championship Game since 2010-11.

Currently mired in a two-season playoff absence, the Bears executed one of the best trades this year, when they traded the No. 1 pick, which turned out to be Bryce Young, to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore, who joins Claypool, Darnell Mooney, and tight ends Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan in a burgeoning aerial corps. That move confirmed their trust in quarterback Justin Fields, who helped the team lead the league in rushing yards.

And Fields is not the only rusher teams should watch out for. D'Onta Foreman has joined Khalil Herbert in creating a two-headed running back tandem, replacing David Montgomery, who has left for the divisional rival Detroit Lions. Their ground exploits should be easier now with the drafting of tackle Darnell Wright, who is expected to complement Braxton Jones.

The Bears' defense has also received an upgrade in the form of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, each coming off playoff appearances. The two are expected to be complemented by a defensive backfield led by two-time Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson.

