Chase Daniel drops 1-word reaction on Vikings prioritizing J.J. McCarthy by not signing Aaron Rodgers in free agency

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel believes that the Minnesota Vikings made the right decision by opting to prioritize JJ McCarthy over Aaron Rodgers.

On March 8, Daniel highlighted on X how Vikings fans should be excited about the prospect of McCarthy becoming the starting QB of the franchise and showed a clip from his first preseason game before he was injured. The clip features a full breakdown of McCarthy's performance in that contest.

Daniel re-posted this post on Wednesday and made clear his belief that McCarthy was ready for success in the NFL next season.

"QB1," Daniel wrote.

McCarthy was drafted in the first round, No. 10 overall, by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. He entered the preseason behind QB Sam Darnold in the depth chart, yet there was a belief that he would surpass and take over for Darnold at some point during the campaign. However, he was injured in the preseason and missed the entire season.

Will JJ McCarthy start for the Minnesota Vikings next season?

Sam Darnold departed the Vikings this offseason to the Seattle Seahawks via free agency, something that hints at how highly head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings organization view the talents and future of JJ McCarthy. At this time, it is widely expected that McCarthy will begin the season as the team's starting quarterback.

While playing for the Michigan Wolverines in 2023, McCarthy had 2,991 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 202 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 72.3%.

The Vikings have one of the most electric, explosive and exciting offensive units in the NFL, which will unquestionably help McCarthy's transition from college. The unit features star wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, tight end TJ Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones, all of whom are some of the best players at their respective positions.

