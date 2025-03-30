Chase Daniel drops honest take on best 2025 NFL draft prospect, snubs Cam Ward

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel challenged the growing consensus around Miami QB Cam Ward as the top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. Daniel shared his assessment on "Scoop City" on Friday.

Ad

During the podcast, Daniel addressed the Tennessee Titans' upcoming decision with the first overall pick in the draft scheduled on April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

"I think this has been leaning toward Cam Ward for a long time," Daniel said. "If you just purely watch his film, is he the best overall player? No. Okay. I think that's Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel posted his comments on a clip he shared on X on Saturday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first pick in the draft isn't always the best overall player, as the best QBs often get drafted before the best players from other positions, mostly because of team needs.

On Miami's Pro Day on Tuesday, Cam Ward told Titans officials he was "solidifying it today" as the top pick. Chase Daniel acknowledged Ward's value while pointing to other elite talents in the draft class, understanding that he will likely go first:

Ad

"However, he is a really, really good quarterback and that is what the Titans need right now," Daniel added. "I think it would be not smart to pass up on him the way I see the quarterback draft, we haven't really got into this. It's Cam Ward above everyone."

The NFL draft's best prospect debate intensifies between Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

The conversation around top prospects has intensified in recent days. ESPN's Field Yates released his updated top-50 big board on Saturday. He ranked Colorado's Travis Hunter first, followed by Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Cam Ward is No. 6.

Ad

Carter made his case during Penn State's Pro Day on Friday, showing off his versatility and clutch performance as reasons he deserves the top spot despite being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

"I can play multiple positions, and I feel like most importantly I step up when I'm needed the most when crunch time comes around," Carter told reporters.

Carter also pushed back against the notion that quarterbacks automatically provide more value than defensive stars:

Ad

"Those great defensive players, you look in the history, they can impact the game just as much as a quarterback," Carter added.

Ward set Miami school records for passing yards, completions, touchdowns and completion percentage in 2024. The prospect has expressed excitement about potentially working with Titans coach Brian Callahan, noting the coach's success with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

The Tennessee Titans' QB situation adds context to their draft considerations. They selected Will Levis in the second round in 2023, but he struggled over two seasons and was eventually benched for Mason Rudolph. Tennessee finished with the league-worst 3-14 record in 2024.

Also read: Field Yates points at key flaw that Cam Ward must ‘clean up’ before NFL Draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”