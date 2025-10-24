“Chauncey Billups can get thrown out of the Hall of Fame”: Danny Parkins & Colin Cowherd spell doom for NBA HC over illegal gambling scandal

FS1 host Danny Parkins and NFL analyst Colin Cowherd discussed the alarming gambling &amp; match-fixing scandal involving NBA Hall of Famer and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested on Thursday amid the FBI's ongoing investigation into illegal betting activities. The arrests sent shockwaves through the sports world.Parkins joined the Colin Cowherd podcast on Thursday, and the duo spelled doom for Billups over his involvement in the scandal as they both agreed the charges could see the NBA legend thrown out of the Hall of Fame.&quot;I mean that is the NBA's version of Pete Rose,&quot; Parkins said. &quot;An NBA head coach tipping off a gambler that he's gonna sit players, that they should bet the under like, I mean, he's in the Hall of Fame Colin. Can he get thrown out of the Hall of Fame?&quot;Cowherd agreed, saying:&quot;Yeah, yes.&quot;Parkins argued that Billups could get blacklisted from basketball if proven guilty of the alleged gambling charges against him.&quot;Right? Like, that is on the table for his basketball reputation. If it's proven that Chauncey Billups as an NBA head coach proven to letting gamblers know what he was going to do with his players for the purposes of betting unders on props, he'll never be allowed around basketball ever again. It would be a startling fall from grace for one of the guys with a truly Immaculate reputation within the game.&quot;Colin Cowherd praised Caleb Williams' record under Bears HC Ben JohnsonColin Cowherd has been known for his criticism of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. However, the NFL analyst changed his tune this week, praising Williams for his performance under Bears coach Ben Johnson.&quot;Ben Johnson, when he was in Detroit was with Jared Goff and this morning we went, looked at Ben Johnson's first six games with Caleb Williams and his first six games with Jared Goff and you know what you see? Identical numbers. Caleb just wins more.&quot;Williams, who was selected with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has 1351 passing yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season.