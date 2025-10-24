  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Chauncey Billups can get thrown out of the Hall of Fame”: Danny Parkins & Colin Cowherd spell doom for NBA HC over illegal gambling scandal

“Chauncey Billups can get thrown out of the Hall of Fame”: Danny Parkins & Colin Cowherd spell doom for NBA HC over illegal gambling scandal

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 24, 2025 15:12 GMT
Danny Parkins &amp; Colin Cowherd spell doom for NBA HC over illegal gambling scandal (Image source - IMAGN)
Danny Parkins & Colin Cowherd spell doom for NBA HC over illegal gambling scandal (Image source - IMAGN)

FS1 host Danny Parkins and NFL analyst Colin Cowherd discussed the alarming gambling & match-fixing scandal involving NBA Hall of Famer and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

Ad

Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested on Thursday amid the FBI's ongoing investigation into illegal betting activities. The arrests sent shockwaves through the sports world.

Parkins joined the Colin Cowherd podcast on Thursday, and the duo spelled doom for Billups over his involvement in the scandal as they both agreed the charges could see the NBA legend thrown out of the Hall of Fame.

"I mean that is the NBA's version of Pete Rose," Parkins said. "An NBA head coach tipping off a gambler that he's gonna sit players, that they should bet the under like, I mean, he's in the Hall of Fame Colin. Can he get thrown out of the Hall of Fame?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cowherd agreed, saying:

"Yeah, yes."
Ad

Parkins argued that Billups could get blacklisted from basketball if proven guilty of the alleged gambling charges against him.

"Right? Like, that is on the table for his basketball reputation. If it's proven that Chauncey Billups as an NBA head coach proven to letting gamblers know what he was going to do with his players for the purposes of betting unders on props, he'll never be allowed around basketball ever again. It would be a startling fall from grace for one of the guys with a truly Immaculate reputation within the game."
Ad

Colin Cowherd praised Caleb Williams' record under Bears HC Ben Johnson

Colin Cowherd has been known for his criticism of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. However, the NFL analyst changed his tune this week, praising Williams for his performance under Bears coach Ben Johnson.

"Ben Johnson, when he was in Detroit was with Jared Goff and this morning we went, looked at Ben Johnson's first six games with Caleb Williams and his first six games with Jared Goff and you know what you see? Identical numbers. Caleb just wins more."

Williams, who was selected with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has 1351 passing yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications