"Cheating!" - NFL fans react to Matthew Golden's performance on reaction test during rookie premiere

Wide receiver Matthew Golden participated in the flag reaction test during the recent NFLPA rookie premiere event. 247Sports' Eli Berkovits shared a clip of Golden's reaction test performance at the event in Los Angeles, California.

Matthew Golden had a strong start, showing off his quick reaction while catching the first seven flags. He turned to celebrate acing the test, but forgot about the eighth flag that fell while his back was turned to the machine. The wide receiver had a shocked expression on his face when he realized his mistake.

Fans in the comments had varying perspectives on Golden's reaction test. Some were impressed with his skills and response time.

"Cheating!" one fan commented.

"Absolutely looking forward to seeing how he performs on the field," another fan said.

"Golden boy," this fan wrote.

Others were not that impressed with the wide receiver's performance.

"He's 3 feet below where they drop. This is hardly elite," this fan stated.

"This is the easiest WR drill in the book," another fan commented.

"This is the equivalent of dropping the football before it crosses the goal line during a wide-open touchdown because you can't control your emotions during success," one fan said.

Matthew Golden began his collegiate journey with the Houston Cougars in 2022. After two seasons, he joined the Texas Longhorns for their 2024 campaign. Golden played in all 16 games and put up 987 yards and nine TDs receiving while helping the team to the semifinals of the 12-team playoffs.

Golden saw himself go as a first-round pick in this year's draft. He was acquired by the Green Bay Packers with the 23rd overall pick. This was the first time since 2002 that the team picked a wide receiver in the first round.

Matthew Golden reveals what he wants his first purchase to be after signing his rookie NFL deal

Last month, the wide receiver had an interview with On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman. During this interaction, Golden was asked about what he wanted his first purchase to be with his first NFL paycheck.

The wide receiver replied by stating that he wanted to dedicate his first paycheck to helping out his family.

"I definitely give my grandman a house man," Golden said. "We lost our property a couple of years ago, that's somewhere I grew up when I was younger. It's been a blessing to get that back for my family. That's where they all grew up. That's where I grew up."

Matthew Golden has already finalized his rookie deal with the Packers. He agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $17.57 million. It also includes a signing bonus of $9.42 million.

