"Cheers to 3 years": Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa plans fancy anniversary surprise for Jaguars QB

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence are celebrating their third wedding anniversary this week. The couple plans to take a trip to celebrate the occasion, so Marissa Lawrence planned a special date night at home to surprise her husband on Tuesday night.

Marissa shared a glimpse of the anniversary celebration on her Instagram story.

"Our anniversary is tomorrow and we are going on a little trip so I surprised Trevor with a spa night at home," she wrote in a post.

First, the couple had an at-home spa night.

The pair had massages and facials at home before it was time to celebrate with some dinner. Marissa then shared another short video of their dining table set for two, which included steak and topped off with a glass of wine.

"Cheers to three years my love," Marissa wrote in another IG story.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence married on April 10 just a few weeks before he was selected as the first overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. They met while in high school, as he was the quarterback of the football team, and she played soccer.

The quarterback proposed on the field at Memorial Stadium in 2020, just weeks before he kicked off his final season for the Clemson Tigers.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence look stunning at Christian Kirk's wedding

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and his wife, Ozzy Ozkan, tied the knot over the weekend in Arizona. Marissa and Trevor Lawrence attended the lavish April 6 wedding, and photos of the couple enjoying themselves at the event were posted on Instagram.

Marissa Lawrence shared pictures of herself and her "forever wedding date," as she referred to her husband. She went for an ankle-length, strapless black dress with a sweetheart neckline. He wore a black tuxedo and accessorized with black loafers and aviator sunglasses.

In a previous post earlier in the weekend, she shared highlights of the pre-wedding festivities. Her look for that was a brown, floral mini dress with orange fringe at the wrists. Trevor Lawrence wore an olive green suit with a white T-shirt.

The couple has spent their offseason traveling, even taking a breathtaking trip to South Africa earlier in the offseason.