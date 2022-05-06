“Cheetah speed?” - DK Metcalf takes competitive shot at Tyreek Hill after star WRs agree to race

DK Metcalf entered the league in 2019 as a second-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks. Since entering the league, he has demonstrated a penchant for jumping, his catch radius and, perhaps most notably, his speed.

Metcalf was recently a guest on NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharper's "Club Shay" podcast, where he spoke about racing the newest member of the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek "The Cheetah" Hill.

He is aptly named the cheetah for his ability to shift gears faster than a Lamborghini. Hill is widely regarded as the fastest receiver in the entire NFL. When asked about who is the fastest between Hill and himself, Metcalf made it clear that he is superior to the Dolphins receiver, saying the following:

“Cheetah speed? I've got DK speed. It’s a different kind of speed.”

Sharpe then looked at the camera and gave Hill 48 hours to respond, which he did via Twitter. The speedster offered $50,000 with the money going to the charity of the winner's choice.

Ty Hill @cheetah I got receipts shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe



Who are y’all taking? @cheetah has 48 hours to respond.Who are y’all taking? .@cheetah has 48 hours to respond. Who are y’all taking? https://t.co/Za6szum0gC Put up 50k and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !!! I dm you and you was scaredI got receipts twitter.com/shannonsharpe/… Put up 50k and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !!! I dm you and you was scared 😂😂 I got receipts twitter.com/shannonsharpe/…

Hill's 40-time was 4.29 seconds and Metcalf's 40-time was 4.33, so it's too close to call with only 0.04 seconds separating the two. The event, if it were ever to occur, would certainly be an attention getter for fans and players as well.

The Seattle wide receiver famously chased down and caught Arizona Cardinals defender Budda Baker, preventing him from scoring a pick-six. The Seahawks turned the ball over in the red-zone and the chase went on for several seconds before Metcalf made the tackle.

Will DK Metcalf make a difference this year for the Seattle Seahawks?

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Whether the Seahawks have a successful 2022 NFL season will likely depend on more than just a stellar season from their star wide receiver. The Seahawks appear to be in rebuild mode after trading longtime team stalwarts Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

The NFL Draft passed without head coach Pete Carroll and company selecting a young quarterback to groom at the position. As it stands today, the signal callers on the roster are Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

Lock arrived in a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos and could never earn a permanent starting position with his former team.

Geno Smith has been a backup for the Seahawks for three seasons, going into his fourth after signing a one-year, $7 million deal.

Eason has only five passing attempts in his career, so his experience is highly limited. Regardless of which quarterback is called on to start, they will need to develop a positive rapport with DK similar to how Wilson was able to do.

Although the Seahawks are not expected to make a lot of noise in 2022, any success they have will likely be predicated on how well they are utilizing the talents of DK Metcalf.

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win in a race? Tyreek Hill D.K Metcalf 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell