Chiefs' 2x Super Bowl-winning WR reveals he's in conversation with Aaron Rodgers over Jets move in free agency

Could wide receiver Marques Valdes-Scantling be on his way to reuniting with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets? The two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver recently parted ways with the Kansas City Chiefs and has yet to sign with another NFL team.

Valdes-Scantling spoke with Zach Gelb of "The Zach Gelb Show" this week and was asked if the New York Jets had contacted him in free agency? The 29-year-old said that he didn't want to speak about free agency, but did reveal that he had spoken with Aaron Rodgers.

“Me and Aaron have talked. But that is a conversation for me and my agent to talk about. I don’t really want to talk about free agency stuff. I’ll let that handle itself.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Aaron Rodgers spent four seasons as teammates with the Green Bay Packers. Valdes-Scantling has spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl in both years.

How Marquez Valdes-Scantling fits on the Jets depth chart

Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be a good fit for the New York Jets offense and an added weapon for Aaron Rodgers. New York's number one receiver is Garrett Wilson, who was drafted with the 10th overall selection in the 2022 Draft. Wilson has reached the 1,000-receiving yard mark in each of his first two NFL seasons, securing his role as number one.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling could see his role as a second or third wide receiver on the depth chart. Valdes-Scantling has averaged 17 yards per catch throughout his six years in the NFL. He has 3,155 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.

He would also become a valuable asset for Wilson, as he could use his speed to spread the field which would allow the young receiver to be open.

Veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, who spent the last seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets just a few weeks ago. Williams is working his way back from an ACL injury and whether he would be at full strength to start the season is unknown, but he could have a place at number two on the depth chart as well.

Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson play more of a recurring role in the Jets' offense. If Valdes-Scantling was to sign, his past with Aaron Rodgers could lead him to becoming a second big target for the quarterback.