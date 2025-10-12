  • home icon
Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie drops 3-word message expressing excitement for Week 6 clash vs. Lions

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 12, 2025 20:40 GMT
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (image credit: getty)

Apart from the fans, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, is excited for the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions. She shared a pregame glimpse of an empty Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Along with the clip, the story also featured a three-word message from the Chiefs heiress.

"Happy game day," Gracie wrote on Instagram.
Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie drops 3-word message expressing excitement for Week 6 clash vs Lions
Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie drops 3-word message expressing excitement for Week 6 clash vs Lions (Image Credit: Gracie/IG)

Her Instagram story came after she celebrated "red Friday" with an post featuring pictures of her in a stylish team-inspired outfit. Gracie wore a cropped red sweater with a red Chiefs tank top, and paired them with a black skirt and similar-shaded heels.

"Happy Red Friday Chiefs Kingdom," Gracie wrote.
Besides her dedication in supporting the franchise, Gracie is enjoying her romance with Derek Green. She posted an Instagram recap of September, which featured her romantic pictures with Green.

Gracie also penned a wholesome note, expressing gratitude for all the great memories she created and shared with her boyfriend and family.

"A September to remember. Between moving, a game in Brazil, work, and endless weeks of travel and packing, life has been full and busy. But being busy is both a blessing and a choice, and I’m so grateful for it all," Gracie wrote on Instagram on Oct. 1.
Gracie Hunt opened up about relationship with BF Derek Green

Gracie Hunt has garnered a lot of attention, especially because of her ongoing romance with her boyfriend, Derek Green. She reflected on her relationship with the former football player, and shared details of how their romance started.

"Derek and I have known each other our whole lives," Hunt said in August. "We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame."

She also revealed how they "reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since." Before Green, Hunt dated Patrick Mahomes' friend, Cody Keith. The two broke up in April before her 26th birthday party.

