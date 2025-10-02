Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posts unseen romantic moments with BF Derek Green in September recap [PICS]

Gracie Hunt shared unseen pictures with her new boyfriend, Derek Green, on social media. The Chiefs heiress, known for sharing about her day-to-day life, has around 597K followers on her Instagram account.On Tuesday, she shared a few pictures as a recap of September. She posted pictures of her vacation, food and a few with her beau as she opened up about her tight-packed schedule.&quot;A September to remember 📸✈️🌎Between moving, a game in Brazil, work, and endless weeks of travel and packing, life has been full and busy. But being busy is both a blessing and a choice — and I’m so grateful for it all. Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredible people I get to work with, share life with, and for this beautiful community that makes the journey so meaningful,&quot; Gracie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first slide of the post had a romantic picture of Gracie Hunt and Derek Green from the Week 4 game of the Kansas City Chiefs. They posed with their backs to the camera and held hands. She also shared a video of her workout session with her beau and another of the couple from their fun-filled outing in New York.Gracie Hunt sparked dating rumors in April when she shared a video with a mysterious man but hid his face. However, the next month, she revealed her relationship with an Instagram post. She shared a few snaps of her postseason outing on May 18 with a caption that said:&quot;My heart is full. 🫶🏼 Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season. So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately.&quot;She shared a picture with Green from their vacation. As the new season started, the couple sported together, cheering for the Chiefs during games.Gracie Hunt celebrated Derek Green’s birthday with a heartfelt postOn Sept. 20, Gracie Hunt shared a video on Derek Green’s birthday. She included snaps of the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green’s son from their time together and also added a heartfelt caption for her beau.&quot;Happy birthday to my best friend! 🥳 Cheers to 26 and your best year yet! I love you,&quot; Gracie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie Hunt attended the Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens and was joined by her beau, who sported a blue checkered blazer over a white shirt and black pants for the outing. The couple traveled to New York for the game against the Giants and twinned. He wore a black blazer, white shirt and cream pants, while Gracie wore a lacy black co-ord.The Chiefs lost the first two matchups of the season but beat the Giants and the Ravens in their last two outings. They next play on Nov. 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.