  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posts unseen romantic moments with BF Derek Green in September recap [PICS]

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posts unseen romantic moments with BF Derek Green in September recap [PICS]

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 02, 2025 07:22 GMT
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt (Image Source: Instagram/@graciehunt)

Gracie Hunt shared unseen pictures with her new boyfriend, Derek Green, on social media. The Chiefs heiress, known for sharing about her day-to-day life, has around 597K followers on her Instagram account.

Ad

On Tuesday, she shared a few pictures as a recap of September. She posted pictures of her vacation, food and a few with her beau as she opened up about her tight-packed schedule.

"A September to remember 📸✈️🌎Between moving, a game in Brazil, work, and endless weeks of travel and packing, life has been full and busy. But being busy is both a blessing and a choice — and I’m so grateful for it all. Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredible people I get to work with, share life with, and for this beautiful community that makes the journey so meaningful," Gracie wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The first slide of the post had a romantic picture of Gracie Hunt and Derek Green from the Week 4 game of the Kansas City Chiefs. They posed with their backs to the camera and held hands. She also shared a video of her workout session with her beau and another of the couple from their fun-filled outing in New York.

Gracie Hunt sparked dating rumors in April when she shared a video with a mysterious man but hid his face. However, the next month, she revealed her relationship with an Instagram post. She shared a few snaps of her postseason outing on May 18 with a caption that said:

Ad
"My heart is full. 🫶🏼 Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season. So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately."

She shared a picture with Green from their vacation. As the new season started, the couple sported together, cheering for the Chiefs during games.

Ad

Gracie Hunt celebrated Derek Green’s birthday with a heartfelt post

On Sept. 20, Gracie Hunt shared a video on Derek Green’s birthday. She included snaps of the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green’s son from their time together and also added a heartfelt caption for her beau.

"Happy birthday to my best friend! 🥳 Cheers to 26 and your best year yet! I love you," Gracie wrote.
Ad
Ad

Gracie Hunt attended the Chiefs’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens and was joined by her beau, who sported a blue checkered blazer over a white shirt and black pants for the outing. The couple traveled to New York for the game against the Giants and twinned. He wore a black blazer, white shirt and cream pants, while Gracie wore a lacy black co-ord.

The Chiefs lost the first two matchups of the season but beat the Giants and the Ravens in their last two outings. They next play on Nov. 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications