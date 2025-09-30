  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt chooses all-white mini skater dress to shine at Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 4 game

Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt chooses all-white mini skater dress to shine at Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 4 game

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:30 GMT
Clark Hunt&rsquo;s daughter Gracie
Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt (Image Source: Getty)

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, showed off her stylish gameday outfit as the Chiefs competed against the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 4 clash on Sunday.

Ad

The Chiefs' Heiress attended the game to cheer for her team and offered a glimpse of her outing on social media. On Monday, she shared a picture and in the caption, shared the link to the outfit.

Gracie Hunt wore a full-sleeve white dress and styled it with a red purse. She wore a watch and a few bracelets to complete her look.

Clark Hunt&rsquo;s daughter Gracie Hunt /@graciehunt
Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt /@graciehunt

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gracie Hunt is rooting for the team and supports them during the game days. She traveled to Brazil for the season-opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For that outing, she wore a short red bodycon dress with prints of coconut trees on it. She styled it with some minimal jewelry and red sandals.

In the second week game, held at the Arrowhead Stadium, in which the Chiefs faced the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Gracie opted for an all-red outfit. She wore red shorts and a matching top, and paired them with white sandals.

Gracie Hunt's outfit also caught the attention in the third week of the NFL for the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, where she opted for a black outfit. She wore a black full button-up top and matching pants paired with a red purse.

Ad

Gracie Hunt spent time in New York ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 4 game

Ahead of last week's Chiefs game, Gracie Hunt offered a glimpse of her outing in New York. She posted a slew of pictures on Instagram with a four-word caption.

"A New York Minute," she wrote.
Ad

For her outing, Gracie Hunt wore a black belted dress with matching heels and a black purse. She posted several snaps of her outing with her friends, family, and boyfriend.

In the third slide, she shared a snap with her boyfriend Derek Green, enjoying a good time in a club. She wore an animal print Dolce & Gabbana bodycon dress.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs had a tough start to the season, and they lost the first two games against the Chargers and the Eagles, but then won against the New York Giants and also registered a win against the Ravens 37-20. Next, they are gearing up to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 7.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications