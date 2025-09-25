Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt adorns $1,629 Dolce & Gabbana dress for NYC date night with BF Derek Green

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, went out on a date in New York City with her boyfriend Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in July 2025.Hunt wore a $1,629 Dolce &amp; Gabbana (according to editorialist.com) leopard-print mini dress, paired with strappy black heels and a black handbag. Derek complemented her look in all-black outfit wearing a button-down shirt and matching trousers. From the pictures Hunt uploaded on Instagram on Wednesday, the two were apparently out on a club outing.She shared several other pictures recapping her New York City visit, alongside the caption:“A New York Minute 🌃⏱️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two first met as children during Chiefs' Christmas parties thanks to their fathers’ longtime ties to the team. Though they reconnected on the sidelines of a Chiefs game in 2017, it wasn’t until March this year that their romance began. Since then, according to Hunt, they’ve been “inseparable.”Gracie Hunt and Trent Green attended a wedding togetherLast week, Gracie Hunt and Trent Green attended a wedding ceremony, and Gracie shared several photos from the day on Instagram. Green wore a beige suit paired with a reddish-brown tie and matching dress shoes. Hunt, in turn, wore a silky halter-neck slip dress, which she styled with silver heels and minimal accessories.“The wedding files 💒,” Hunt wrote as the caption. “Congratulations to Mr. &amp; Mrs. Dunmire! 🎊 Love isn’t just something we celebrate at weddings—it’s something we practice every day. It reflects who God is, shows our faith through the way we treat one another, and points us back to the greatest act of love we’ll ever know: Christ’s sacrifice on the cross.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures in the post began with a snap of Hunt and Green smiling and posing, followed by a few pictures of the newlyweds, her friend Ella and groom Max, during the ceremony. Other photos captured moments from the reception, shots of the floral arrangements and a big wedding cake.Also Read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s bond with BF Derek Green shines as mom Tavia delivers heartfelt birthday tribute to son of ex-Kansas City QB