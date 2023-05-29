Kansas City Chiefs defensive star and now free agent Frank Clark is still out in the wilderness waiting for a team to come calling.

But could that be about to change? Coming off a season that saw him play 15 games and register five sacks, with another 2.5 in the playoffs, there are rumors that Clark could want a return to Kansas City.

There is chatter that Frank Clark is close to getting a deal done with the Chiefs, but the news has fans split, with one stating he only wants the Chiefs to give Clark a "playoff contract" if he signs.

"Can we give him a playoff only contract? I don’t want to risk him getting injured during the season."

It is clear that fans want Clark back, but it has to be financially viable for the Chiefs. There is also the small matter of the all-time postseason sack record too, which is currently 16 held by Willie McGinest. Clark has 13.5 so three more would do it, and being a member of the Chiefs while he breaks it would surely be special.

Frank Clark potential return superb for Kansas City's Super Bowl bid

As the saying goes, offense puts bums on seats, but defense wins championships, and Frank Clark returing would certainly help the Chiefs' bid to go back-to-back.

Of course, the money would need to be right and as some fans have stated, Clark's production during the regular season could be a cause for concern (just 9.0 sacks in two seasons).

But...his postseason production is where he really separates himself from others.

While it still has a long way to go, the fact that reports are stating Clark wants to return bodes well for a good ending for the 29-year-old and the Chiefs.

Being a key part of the defense as Kansas City looks to win back-to-back Super Bowls will make Patrick Mahomes' job easier on offense as teams will struggle to put up points (16th last season, averaging 21.7 points per game against).

It would be a great ending for all parties if Clark returns. The money just has to be right.

