Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested in Kansas City in October on criminal charges totaling approximately $25,000. Ross, according to the affidavit lodged against him, pushed and threw multiple objects at a woman.

According to witnesses, the 23-year-old player was observed using a knife to scratch her vehicle. Although he is currently exonerated of any criminal charges, he has been suspended by the league for six games.

After the incident, Ross was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. He has not been able to practice with the team since charges were filed against him. The Chiefs wideout has already missed five games and will be available to play in Week 15. However, he will have to pay the money that he has received from the franchise for the last five games.

The Chiefs fans on social media are certainly not happy with the league's decision. They drew attention to the fact that commissioner Roger Goodell has permitted Von Miller despite his recent arrest but has suspended Justyn Ross.

This is certainly a fair point raised by the Chiefs fans, as both players had similar charges. Von Miller was accused by his longtime girlfriend of alleged physical assault. On November 30, the Bills star subsequently surrendered to the police but was released on bail.

Justyn Ross could provide the spark to the Chiefs offense

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense hasn't played up to par. The team's wide receivers have been heavily criticized and have not supported quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Prior to the start of the season, Justyn Ross was expected to play a significant role on the team. However, after a slow start to the season, the Chiefs wide receiver ran into legal issues and missed the majority of it. Ross will return to action in Week 15, and if he can earn some playing time, he has the potential to spark their offense.

We've seen Rashee Rice improve week after week, and if they can get Ross to play to his full potential, the Chiefs' offense can be one of the best in the league once again.