Why is Von Miller facing arrest? Bills LB in major trouble in domestic violence case

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is facing arrest thanks to a domestic violence case in Dallas, Texas, according to WFAA. His arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the linebacker's longtime girlfriend has lobbed an accusation at him, claiming that he physically assaulted her at their Dallas home on Wednesday. Miller's girlfriend is pregnant. Reports also stated that Miller's attorney has been contacted about the case and the fact that there is an official warrant out now.

At the time of writing, Miller was not in custody. The Bills are on a bye week this week, which is why the linebacker is at home in Dallas and not with the team.

This is not the first run-in with the law the former Los Angeles Rams star has had. In 2021, Miller was under investigation, but the district attorney's office declined to move forward with charges. Ultimately, the details of that case were kept private and he faced no legal ramifications or any from the NFL.

The official charge against the star pass rusher is a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a pregnant person. The former Denver Broncos star has not commented, but the team did just make an official statement:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The NFL Network report on Von Miller's arrest warrant stated that he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument, upon which the Bills linebacker allegedly assaulted her.

The NFL will likely investigate and come to a conclusion on a potential penalty regardless of whether the case continues through and charges are brought against Miller. At the time of writing, the only thing that has happened was the arrest warrant being issued.

Miller recently signed a six-year, $120 million deal to sign with the Bills after leaving the team he won the 2021 Super Bowl with. He has racked up a ton of sacks as one of the premier edge rushers of this generation, but his future may be in jeopardy now.