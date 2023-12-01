Has Von Miller been arrested? Latest on domestic violence allegations against Bills LB and his pregnant girlfriend's statement

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in and was arrested on Thursday afternoon. It was revealed on Thursday morning that there was a warrant out for Miller's arrest for a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a pregnant woman.

On Thursday evening, Glenn Heights Police Chief Nick Bristow confirmed that Von Miller turned himself in around 3 p.m. ET. He was taken into the DeSoto Police Department jail to be processed, where he posted a $5,000 bond and was released from custody.

Following the news of Miller's arrest, the Buffalo Bills released a statement that said they were aware of the incident:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

At the time of writing, neither Miller nor his attorney has commented on the matter.

What did Von Miller do?

Von Miller and his girlfriend reportedly got into an argument, after which the Bills linebacker allegedly assaulted her.

According to reports, Miller's girlfriend went to the bedroom and slammed the door shut. Miller reportedly got visibly angry and yelled at his girlfriend to leave the apartment.

She agreed to leave but wanted to gather belongings when Miller allegedly "began to shove and push her, all while telling her to leave from the unit."

The girlfriend allegedly kept telling Miller to stop because she is pregnant. Miller is said to have grabbed her and pushed her onto the couch, placing pressure around her neck with both hands. After that, she reportedly told Miller she would call the police. Miller left the property and the Bills linebacker was gone before the cops arrived.

After Miller turned himself in on Thursday afternoon, the girlfriend texted WFAA saying:

"We’re fine. Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!"

She also called the incident a huge misunderstanding and claimed it was just a verbal disagreement.

"No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad."

Also read: Von Miller's arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend sparks outrage among fans: "Need his a** kicked"

Von Miller's 2023 season in review

Miller made his return from a torn ACL earlier this season but has struggled to regain his form. Miller has played in eight games, recorded just two tackles and is looking for his first sack of the season.

As of now, neither the NFL nor the Bills have handed Miller any discipline and whether or not there will be any remains to be seen. The Bills are currently on a bye week and will return to action in Week 14 to face the Kansas City Chiefs.