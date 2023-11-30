Disturbing news regarding Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has shocked NFL fans. An arrest warrant was issued for the 34-year-old in Dallas, Texas, after his former significant other called police on Wednesday night.

When police arrived, the victim reportedly told them that she and the second-year Buffalo Bills player had gotten into a verbal altercation. It apparently then turned physica,l and she told police that Miller assaulted her.

She wasn't taken to a hospital but was treated by paramedics at the scene. The warrant was issued for assault on a pregnant woman, which is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas.

Fans on social media didn't hold back with their thoughts on the troubling matter. As it isn't the first time the Bills linebacker has been accused of domestic violence, some fans weren't shocked. Others called the accusations terrible and believe that the Buffalo Bills should release him immediately, with one tweeting:

"If This True, This Like His 3rd Time Von Need His A** Kicked"

Below are some of the comments on X (formerly called Twitter):

Bills release statement in regards to Von Miller's arrest warrant

Dallas Police is yet to announce whether Von Miller is in police custody. The news, which was first reported by WFAA, said that an arrest warrant for third-degree felony on a pregnant person has been made.

The Buffalo Bills are on their bye week but, they did issue a brief statement on the allegations. The team is aware of what happened but won't be commenting any further:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”-Buffalo Bills

The Super Bowl winning linebacker signed a six-year deal worth $120 million with the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

He has played just 19 games after tearing his ACL towards the end of last season. If and when the Buffalo Bills find out more information, the organziation could decide to release him.

Does Von Miller have any children?

The Buffalo Bills linebacker and his longtime girlfriend Megan Denise welcomed their first child in August 2021, a son named Valor Von Miller.

She has been vocal in the past about the linebacker's absence in their child's life and that he hasn't paid child support on several occassions as well. Miller has never responded to the allegations made by Denise.