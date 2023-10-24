It is not only Taylor Swift and her rumored relationship with Travis Kelce that has taken the NFL world by storm but also her friendship with Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany.

The "Karma" songstress and the former professional soccer player were recently seen cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs when the team played against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dressed in red, the two were seen having fun and even did a unique handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

It seems like Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have forged a genuine and strong friendship. However, there have been numerous comparisons online between the 12-time Grammy Award winner and the co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Fans on Reddit recently engaged in a discourse where they appreciated Swift, with one fan saying:

"...refreshing to see someone that doesn't need to do the most."

Many fans liked her game-day style and wrote positive comments.

Fans also expressed their unimpressed reactions after they saw the duo in the VIP suite of Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs vs. Chargers game. Some said that seeing the two was their "biggest nightmare," while others simply "didn't care."

Michael Irvin believes Brittany Mahomes wants to stay in the spotlight with Taylor Swift

As mentioned before, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have become good friends. However, hosts from The Undisputed Show opined that all Brittany is trying to do is get close to the pop star so that she can also enjoy the spotlight.

Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin said:

Bayless: I don't even know how Travis got it in the endzone. It was a dangerous play but the point was flash up to the box Taylor Swift and Mahomes' wife had choreographed and obviously rehearsed a touchdown celebration.

Irvin: People have already gotten on Patrick Mahomes' wife because they thought she would like too much of the spotlight, and now she gets it - Brittany Mahomes really wants Taylor Swift as her bestie.

Swift was also spotted sporting a #87 bracelet. This tiny detail was caught by cameras, which kept panning toward her. The fans went into a frenzy when they saw her wearing the bracelet with a heart next to it.

The support worked out as Travis Kelce had an outstanding performance. He caught 12 passes for 179 yards and scored a touchdown. Kelce's 179 receiving yards were the second-highest of his career.