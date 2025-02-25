Chiefs HC Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach deliver update on Travis Kelce as $34,250,000 TE weighs major retirement decision

We're about two weeks removed from the Super Bowl, but the scars of that defeat still run deep. The Kansas City Chiefs didn't put up much of a fight as the Philadelphia Eagles bulldozed them at Caesars Superdome in what was eventually a lopsided victory where Travis Kelce's involvement in the offense wasn't much to boast about.

Ad

The Chiefs will have to go from standing on the brink of history to figuring out exactly what went so wrong so quickly on the biggest stage of them all. Kelce, who will be 36 when the new season rolls around, is one of several decisions the Chiefs are waiting on as the three-time Super Bowl champion ponders whether to call time on a glorious career.

On Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid took the podium and addressed concerns about Travis Kelce potentially riding off into the sunset. Reid revealed the piece of advice he offered his star tight end and also made it clear they won't rush Kelce's decision.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Get out of town and relax," Reid told reporters he said to Kelce. "I think that's what he's doing."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chiefs GM addresses Travis Kelce's pending retirement decision

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach took a more optimistic tone on Travis Kelce's situation this week. Veach said Kelce was "fired up” to continue for another season after the way things ended with a whimper in New Orleans.

“He has one more year on his contract. We left it at he’d be back, and we’re excited to have him back,” Veach told reporters.

Ad

As Veach pointed out, Kelce has one more year left on the $34.25 million extension he signed last year. That deal included $17 million fully guaranteed for last season, with most of the rest set to be guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year.

For what it's worth, NFL legend Peyton Manning thinks Travis Kelce should, as Andy Reid advised, take ample time to consider the decision.

"I hope he takes some time and doesn't make a rushed decision. The last thing you want to do is say ‘OK, I’m going to make a decision now.' Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then," Manning said.

Ad

Right after the Super Bowl, in an episode of "New Heights," Kelce mentioned that he would have to consider whether he wanted to put his body through the grind of another 20-game season, sparking speculation he was leaning closer to retiring.

Also Read: Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.