Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes feelings clear on conspiracy around NFL referees in build-up to Super Bowl 59

It's been a pretty loud week when it comes to NFL referees and the Kansas City Chiefs. While attention should ideally have focused on Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, all anyone can talk about is how the officials appeared to favor the Chiefs in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans and in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans were hit with eight penalties for 82 yards against the Chiefs with two roughing the passer calls labeled as a turning point in the game. Against the Bills, there were a few flare-ups that didn't go the Bills' way, one being a first down from Josh Allen that was overruled in the Chiefs' favor, and another being a Xavier Worthy catch in the second quarter that appeared to hit the ground but was ruled complete.

Since then, fans have run wild with conspiracy theories seemingly pointing to how the refs 'favored' the Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week and was asked for his thoughts on the speculation. Reid had a pretty straightforward answer.

“Yeah right. I try not to pay attention to any of that stuff,” the Chiefs head coach said.

Super Bowl boycott calls take center stage ahead of Chiefs' matchup with Eagles

A number of NFL fans took to social media to announce that they will not be tuning in to Super Bowl 59 when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from two years ago.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa's mother Cheryl also joined the calls to boycott the Super Bowl this week. Cheryl Bosa took to Instagram to repost a video that showed several calls that went against the Niners when they faced off against the Chiefs at the Super Bowl the last time around.

"BOYCOTT THE SUPER BOWL!!!" Bosa wrote in response to the video.

For his part, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook took a different stance, outlining that the Bills shouldn't have allowed the referees to be a factor in the matchup and taken care of business against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

