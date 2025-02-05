Chiefs HC Andy Reid opens up about DeAndre Hopkins' unexpected skill ahead of 2025 Super Bowl

DeAndre Hopkins has been a welcome addition to the Kansas City Chiefs this season, but it’s not just his performances on the field that have been valuable to the team.

Three days before the Chiefs battle for a third straight Super Bowl victory, Andy Reid opened up about another quality the former three-time first-team All-Pro has brought to the table.

"I knew we were getting a good player, we played against him a little bit, but I didn't know about his leadership," Reid said on Wednesday, via NBC's McKenzie Nelson.

Hopkins was traded to the reigning Super Bowl champions in October, as Kansas City gave up a conditional fifth-round pick which would've been upgraded to a fourth-rounder if they made the Super Bowl and Hopkins played in 60% of the snaps. He only played in 50%.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in the 2017 season with the Houston Texans. He holds three Texans franchise records: most receiving yards in a single postseason (208 in 2019), most receptions in a season (115 in 2018) and most receiving TDs in a single season (13 in 2017).

Hopkins' 2024 season in Kansas City

DeAndre Hopkins may not be the stud receiver we saw during his days in Houston or Arizona, but he has brought depth to the Chiefs roster.

Not a single Kansas City receiver had 1,000 yards through the air during the regular season, but by committee, the group was solid. Hopkins was the fourth leading receiver, catching 41 of his 59 targets for 437 yards and four TDs. He averaged 10.7 yards per catch and 43.7 receiving yards per game.

It speaks volumes about how he has been a candid and vocal supporter of Andy Reid’s team given some of the issues he went through in the past. In 2022, he was banned for six games by the NFL for allegedly using performance-enhancing drugs during his days with the Cardinals. The Chiefs have plenty of established veterans who have been with the organization for years such as Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes, among others.

Before joining Kansas City, Hopkins had six games of playoff experience but never made it beyond the divisional round. At 32 years old, he will fulfill a dream when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday.

