Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt drops wholesome 4-word message to express love for younger sibling Ava

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, who also handles public relations for the team while pursuing a master’s degree in sport management at the University of Kansas, shared a post on her Instagram with her younger sister, Ava Hunt.

The post included a heartfelt four-word caption, “Little sis, big love 🤏🏼❤️”

In the first picture, Gracie and Ava pose for a selfie together by the ocean during golden hour. The second slide brings their mom, Tavia Hunt, into the frame, making it a full family moment. The sunset hour adds a dreamy vibe to their beautiful picture.

Gracie wore a sleeveless black top paired with a high-waisted, ankle-length skirt featuring black-and-white crochet or knit patterns in a horizontal stripe design. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including bracelets and a necklace. She completed her look with nude wedge heels.

Ava turned heads in a short, light pink romper with ruffled sleeves and a floral print V-neck dress. She completed her look with white slide sandals, a watch, and a necklace. Their mom, Travia, wore an elegant, light-colored dress with pastel blue embroidery along the hem and bodice. The dress has short sleeves, a V-neckline, and a waist tie that enhances her figure. Have a look:

In 2021, Gracie was named Miss Kansas USA. She has 644,764 followers on her Instagram. She often shares her travel and fitness pictures on social media.

Gracie Hunt’s ‘Monday Blues’ win Instagram

On Tuesday, Gracie Hunt dropped another stunning Instagram post with her followers.

She captioned it, “Only the best Monday blues in @RamyBrook 💙🌅🦋 Shop this dress on sale before it’s gone 🫶🏼 also linking some favorites on @shop.ltk for the 4th of July!”

She tagged the clothing brand ‘RamyBrook’ in her post, telling her followers exactly where she got the beautiful dress. Gracie wore a long, flowy blue maxi dress by Ramy Brook featuring a halter-style neckline and vertical white-and-blue stripe patterns. She paired the dress with a white handbag.

The Chiefs' heiress accessorized her outfit with gold bracelets, hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces. She kept her long, wavy blonde hair down. A soft pink and purple sunset painted the sky behind her. Palm trees, stone structures, and a calm ocean view in the background were just as beautiful as Gracie’s outfit.

