  Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts all-black designer look for date night with BF Derek Green ft. $440 Gucci belt 

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts all-black designer look for date night with BF Derek Green ft. $440 Gucci belt 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 19, 2025 17:35 GMT
MAXIM Saints & Sinners Big Game Party - Source: Getty
Gracie Hunt gave her Instagram followers a look at her date night outfit. - Source: Getty

Gracie Hunt enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Derek Green ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. On Saturday night, the social media content creator shared, with her 594,000 followers, a look at her date night outfit.

Hunt's date night attire consisted of a black tank top, black flared pants and black heels. She completed the all-black look with a black purse and a Gucci belt. Gracie linked the details to her outfits for her followers. According to the Gucci website, the belt retails for $440, making the accessory a bit pricey.

Hunt shared her look for date night out with boyfriend Derek Green. (Photo via Gracie Hunt&#039;s Instagram Story)
Hunt shared her look for date night out with boyfriend Derek Green. (Photo via Gracie Hunt's Instagram Story)

Green and Hunt began dating this past spring although they originally met years ago. Derek Green is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

Hunt has a full weekend of plans aside from her date night with Derek Green. The Kansas City Chiefs have an early game on Sunday afternoon as they face the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunt also shared earlier in the week that she would be attending the faith event they were having at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Sunday's game.

Gracie Hunt showed off "Red Friday" look with leather dress

The Kansas City Chiefs fan base takes part on "Red Friday" each week where they wear their team colors ahead of the week's game. This past Friday, Gracie Hunt showed off her red look for the week.

In a post on Instagram, Gracie Hunt shared a transition video that began with her wearing a white athletic dress with red lining. The video then transitions to her wearing a red leather dress that had a red belt that tied in the front to make a bow. She also carried a red purse to complete the total red look.

"Red Friday energy activated❣️💯" Gracie wrote.

Hunt's dress was the same one she wore while attending the Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the win over the Lions to advance to 3-3 on the season.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
