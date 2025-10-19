Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt flaunts all-black designer look for date night with BF Derek Green ft. $440 Gucci belt 

Gracie Hunt enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Derek Green ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. On Saturday night, the social media content creator shared, with her 594,000 followers, a look at her date night outfit.Hunt's date night attire consisted of a black tank top, black flared pants and black heels. She completed the all-black look with a black purse and a Gucci belt. Gracie linked the details to her outfits for her followers. According to the Gucci website, the belt retails for $440, making the accessory a bit pricey. Hunt shared her look for date night out with boyfriend Derek Green. (Photo via Gracie Hunt's Instagram Story)Green and Hunt began dating this past spring although they originally met years ago. Derek Green is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. Hunt has a full weekend of plans aside from her date night with Derek Green. The Kansas City Chiefs have an early game on Sunday afternoon as they face the Las Vegas Raiders. Hunt also shared earlier in the week that she would be attending the faith event they were having at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Sunday's game. Gracie Hunt showed off &quot;Red Friday&quot; look with leather dressThe Kansas City Chiefs fan base takes part on &quot;Red Friday&quot; each week where they wear their team colors ahead of the week's game. This past Friday, Gracie Hunt showed off her red look for the week. In a post on Instagram, Gracie Hunt shared a transition video that began with her wearing a white athletic dress with red lining. The video then transitions to her wearing a red leather dress that had a red belt that tied in the front to make a bow. She also carried a red purse to complete the total red look. &quot;Red Friday energy activated❣️💯&quot; Gracie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHunt's dress was the same one she wore while attending the Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the win over the Lions to advance to 3-3 on the season.