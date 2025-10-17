WATCH: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt activates “Red Friday energy” as she goes from white casuals to chic glam fit in red leather dress

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is getting ready for this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Friday morning, Gracie shared a video on Instagram in honor of the weekly tradition &quot;Red Friday.&quot; The video begins with her standing in front of her mirror wearing a casual white dress. The video then transitions to her wearing a red leather dress, the right attire for the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs football weekend. The red leather dress which tied in the front was accessorized with a small red purse. &quot;Red Friday energy activated❣️💯&quot; Gracie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Red Friday&quot; is a tradition that Kansas City Chiefs fans take part in as they wear red each week on Friday in anticipation of game day. A way for the fan base to show their support for their team.Gracie Hunt shared gameday recap after Chiefs win over LionsThe Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions 30-17 on Sunday in primetime under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium. Gracie Hunt gave a glimpse at what gameday looks like for her in a post on Instagram. The video set to a remix version of Taylor Swift's new hit single, &quot;Fate of Ophelia.&quot;Gracie shared a look at pregame warmups from the sideline point-of-view and the view from her seats up in the suite. She also shared a glimpse of her giving her boyfriend, Derek Green, a kiss on the cheek during the game. Hunt and Green have been dating since the spring. The couple first met when they were both teenagers and reconnected earlier this year and began dating. &quot;Snapshots from Sunday Night 🏈❤️💛&quot; Gracie captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Gracie Hunt appears to be wearing the same chic red leather dress that she featured in her &quot;Red Friday&quot; video. The Kansas City Chiefs have had quite the up and down start to the season. With last week's win over the Detroit Lions, Kansas City is back to a .500 record at 3-3. The AFC West divisional matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders is a must-win for the Chiefs to stay afloat in the division rankings.