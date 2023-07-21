Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt joins viral 'Barbie' bandwagon, shares her version on IG

Kansas City Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt is a trendsetter in her own right, but that didn't stop her from joining the viral 'Barbie' bandwagon.

The model and social media star recently shared a video of herself in a hot pink top and black skirt before a pink background with the phrase "Barbie Vibes" displayed.

The Special Olympics ambassador and Miss Kansas 2021 is a big fan of the 'Barbie' franchise and hopped on the viral trend. The new Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie, and from all indications, it will be a box office hit in the coming weeks.

The Barbie franchise is one of the most popular in American pop culture history, and it's about time it gets the Hollywood movie treatment.

Who is the Kansas City Chiefs heiress, Gracie Hunt?

Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner and CEO Clark Hunt. She's a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games and was in attendance as the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the Andy Reid - Patrick Mahomes era.

Gracie Hunt has always had sports aspirations, though his sport of choice was a different football game. She played collegiate soccer in her university days and dreamed of playing against the likes of Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman in the NWSL.

However, it just wasn't meant to be. She had to find a new passion after multiple injuries and concussions prevented her from playing professionally.

After her soccer career ended, Hunt competed in several beauty pageants and was named Miss Kansas USA in 2021.

She followed in the footsteps of her mother, Tavia Hunt, who was crowned Miss Kansas USA in 1993. Before becoming Miss Kansas, Hunt was crowned Miss Texas International in 2018 and Miss Texas Teen International in 2016.

These days, Gracie Hunt spends her time running long-distance races, modeling, acting as an NFL ambassador for the Chiefs and looking incredible on social media. She's also a keen traveler, as evidenced by her pristine Instagram posts of visiting exquisite locations. This Barbie girl is living good.

