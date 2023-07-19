IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in 'authentic' moments reel summarizing 2023

It was not only a successful season for the Kansas City Chiefs but also for Gracie Hunt, the team's heiress.

Hunt recently uploaded an Instagram reel where she looked back on the year. The 24-year-old compiled numerous pictures and videos as she shared her memories with her fans.

Gracie Hunt included several pictures from the Super Bowl. She showed her fashionable looks from the Chiefs big win and also included pictures from many events she attended. Moreover, Hunt looked back on the time when she made it on the 'Maxim' cover.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It would not be Gracie Hunt's post without the mention of nature; hence, she did not miss out on including pictures from her relaxing vacations. The caption of the upload was:

"I can’t believe we are over half way through 2023! Thank you for your love and support through the victories and challenges this year has brought. Instagram is a highlight reel, but I try to be as authentic as I can with you guys while respecting the privacy of those close to me."

"I’m grateful for all of you and can’t wait to see what God has in store for the back half!"

She promised her fans that even though Instagram only highlights the most positive parts of a person's life, she will try to be as original as possible.

Recently, she went on an adventurous trip to South Africa after undergoing surgery. While on her trip, she shared scenic pictures from Victoria Falls, where she tried to catch the rainbow.

Gracie Hunt has a huge following on social media and is loved by fans. She mostly shares pictures of her travels, but during the football season, she uploads pictures from the Chiefs games.

Gracie Hunt was one of the NFL personalities to enjoy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The pop star's tour has taken the world by storm. Many NFL personalities attended her tour, and one of them was the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO's daughter, Gracie.

Hunt posted pictures and videos of herself at Taylor Swift's concert, which took place at the Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL stars like Mac Jones, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, attended her hit concert.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault