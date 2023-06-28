Gracie Hunt went on an exquisite trip to South Africa to experience nature in its ultimate form. The Chiefs heiress summed up her unreal trip for her fans by posing in front of a rainbow.

Hunt is a well-liked figure in the K.C. fandom. The former Miss Kansas City USA posts gorgeous and racy pictures of herself on her official Instagram account. She is also known for appearing at every Kansas City Chiefs game to support the team.

Therefore, to keep her fans in the loop of everything that is happening in her life, Gracie Hunt uploaded a series of magnificent pictures where, for the first time, it was the background that took every fan's breath away.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She captioned her post:

"Angel’s Pool or Devil’s Pool? There are two pools on the precipice of Victoria Falls. They flank a tiny piece of land called Livingston Island and when the Zambezi River isn’t at high season, you can swim right on the edge of life or death. It’s one of the most awesome and terrifying things I’ve ever seen. I followed the rainbow and it led me to my choice…which one do you think it was?"

Fans were amazed after seeing incredible pictures of Victoria Falls. They will hang tight until Gracie Hunt stuns them with another post.

Gracie Hunt and her family enjoy a summer vacation on a South African safari

Since her trip to South Africa has not come to an end, a few days ago Hunt uploaded a bunch of pictures where she was seen enjoying a wildlife safari.

Hunt wore various stylish outfits throughout her trip, but in the said post, she kept things casual by opting for a beige crop top and sleek black leggings. She threw a zipper on top of her gathered-design top and wore a thick headband to complete her look.

The swimsuit model also took a tour of the South African wildlife on the back of a Land Cruiser. She had a peaceful time with her family and was impressed by the food she ate.

The trip comes after the Super Bowl ring party, where Gracie Hunt was seen donning the most luxurious-looking red dress.

Poll : 0 votes