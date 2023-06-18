IN PHOTOS: Gracie Hunt glows in stunning red outfit as Chiefs Heiress attends Super Bowl Ring ceremony

Gracie Hunt partied the night away in a luxurious red sequinned dress at a lavish ring ceremony in Union Station on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl title last season and did not shy away from showing their happiness at the team’s Super Bowl party.

The heiress of the Kansas City Kingdom documented the entire exclusive event for her 364,000 Instagram followers. She uploaded multiple pictures from the day on her official account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gracie Hunt is famous for her enigmatic and eye-catching outfits at the Chiefs games. At the ceremony, she turned heads in her perfect dress and gave her followers a close up look at the enormous rings she tried on. Her snaps on Instagram showed three replicas of Vince Lombardi trophies on display.

The trophies were surrounded by red flowers. She described the shiny rings and expressed her expectations for the upcoming season.

Even though Hunt is hopping from one Chiefs party to another, she wouldn’t mind doing the same next year. The former Miss Kansas winner said:

“Hey y’all its Gracie Hunt. I was at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City and this ring is amazing.

“Look at all the detail, over six hundred diamonds, and we’ve got Arrowhead Stadium inside of the ring. Wow, and this thing is heavy.

“It’s an amazing way to celebrate our team’s accomplishments with another ring for out Kansas City Chiefs. God willing we win another one this year.”

The party did not stop as Hunt showed her dance moves along with other Chiefs players.

Gracie Hunt had a blast by partying and dancing on the stage

The party was led by a smashing performance by Flo Rida. While the performance went on, Gracie Hunt hopped on the stage to participate and even got to speak on the mic. Many players joined in on the dance while starting QB of the team, Patrick Mahomes, received his second Super Bowl ring of his already impressive career.

The face of the franchise set the expectations high for the next season. Hunt, who grew up in a family who owns an NFL franchise, knows how stressful it can get to manage and fulfill the expectations of the fans.

Fans are super excited about the new season and are following along with Hunt, who has started the countdown to the first game of the season.

Poll : 0 votes