In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt explores peace and life in stunning new vacation snaps

Gracie Hunt recently posted a series of photos along with an emotional caption on her Instagram page. The 23-year-old's post shows her enjoying time out in nature while reflecting on life.

Hunt's latest post on Instagram comes just days after the news of her grandmother Norma passing away at the age of 85. The caption took a philosophical view and stated that when life takes a turn, it's her relationship with nature, as well as her faith, that helps ground her.

"Peace like a river. Love like an ocean.💙When it feels like you’re going through it and life takes a turn in a direction you didn’t want, what brings you comfort? For me, time in nature, my faith, and a close relationship with my family are grounding forces."

Gracie Hunt also went on to point out that everyone will face a loss in their life, due to its unpredictability. She added that she will trust her faith and believe that everything will happen as it is supposed to. The Chiefs' heiress even quoted a verse from The Holy Bible.

"Everyone faces loss, disappointment, and the storms of life. Life is unpredictable. Even with the best plans and intentions, we cannot predict what will come our way. When unexpected times come, we need to be reminded that God is good, in control, and trustworthy, even if everything seems out of control. 'God’s peace is with us and He knows what happens next. He keeps his word and He is working for our good. Trust Him. Romans 8:28'"

The photos show her near a cliffside, looking at serene, blue waters. She looks to be taking it all in and finding peace. This post is no different from others that she has shared in the past. She always has words of wisdom while embracing her role as an influencer.

Does Gracie Hunt work for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Since the 1960s, when Lamar Hunt founded the NFL team, it has been a family business. After Lamar's passing in 2006, his son Clark Hunt, Gracie's father, was chosen by the rest of the family to be the chair of the organization. The entire family, though, has a financial stake in the team.

Gracie graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in sports management. She now attends the University of Kansas, where she is working towards her Master's Degree.

She currently works for the Kansas City Chiefs in the public relations department. Hunt is often seen taking pictures during pre-game warmups and events.

