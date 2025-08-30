  • home icon
  Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks monochrome mini dress for dinner night with brother Knoble Hunt

By Prasen
Modified Aug 30, 2025 11:08 GMT
Gracie turns heads in a chic all-white outfit as she dines with brother Knoble Hunt
Gracie Hunt, eldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared her night out update on social media on Friday night. Gracie went to dinner with her brother, Knoble Hunt, at the Catch restaurant & bar.

Gracie wore a monochromatic short white dress with a V-neckline and button details at the top. She paired the dress with white knee-high boots, accessorizing the outfit with a stylish white handbag and gold bracelets, along with a cross necklace. She captioned the post:

“Sometimes the best stories are told with a porch light, a lwd, and the simple joy of being exactly where you are. 🤍 I hope you can slow down and enjoy the holiday weekend. 🫶🏼”
also-read-trending Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On her IG story, Gracie also shared a photo of her brother and dropped a five-word message:

“The bro’s back in town 😎.”

Knoble he wore a light beige button-down shirt with the top buttons open and a dark vest layered over it. A pair of sunglasses was hung from his shirt, holding a cocktail glass. Have a look:

Gracie Hunt turns heads at Netflix's "The Kingdom"

Clark Hunt's daughter turned heads at the red carpet of ESPN’s The Kingdom premiere on August 24. The special event brought together players, staff, and family members as the Kansas City Chiefs who enjoyed a night of celebration before shifting focus back to the upcoming season.

The next day, Gracie shared a glimpse from the premiere on Instagram by posting a carousel of photos, giving her 616,000 followers an inside look at the evening.

“The Kingdom Premiere 🎬❤️‍🔥 The pillars of Chiefs Kingdom are: Honor tradition; Inspire fans; Unite the community; Win with character. This six-part series captures the heart of the Chiefs organization in a beautiful, authentic way. It brings me so much joy that the world can now get a deeper glimpse into the history, culture, and passion of Chiefs Kingdom,” Gracie wrote in the caption.
Gracie attended the event with boyfriend Derek Green. The 26-year-old was dressed in a metallic gold one-shoulder gown, styled with a matching gold clutch and layered bracelets. Derek wore a sharp black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, accessorized with a bold red tie and black sneakers.

