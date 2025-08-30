Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks monochrome mini dress for dinner night with brother Knoble Hunt

Gracie Hunt, eldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shared her night out update on social media on Friday night. Gracie went to dinner with her brother, Knoble Hunt, at the Catch restaurant &amp; bar.Gracie wore a monochromatic short white dress with a V-neckline and button details at the top. She paired the dress with white knee-high boots, accessorizing the outfit with a stylish white handbag and gold bracelets, along with a cross necklace. She captioned the post:“Sometimes the best stories are told with a porch light, a lwd, and the simple joy of being exactly where you are. 🤍 I hope you can slow down and enjoy the holiday weekend. 🫶🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn her IG story, Gracie also shared a photo of her brother and dropped a five-word message:“The bro’s back in town 😎.”Knoble he wore a light beige button-down shirt with the top buttons open and a dark vest layered over it. A pair of sunglasses was hung from his shirt, holding a cocktail glass. Have a look:Gracie turns heads in a chic all-white outfit as she dines with brother Knoble Hunt [IG/@graciehunt]Also read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt over the moon as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finally get engaged Gracie Hunt turns heads at Netflix's &quot;The Kingdom&quot;Clark Hunt's daughter turned heads at the red carpet of ESPN’s The Kingdom premiere on August 24. The special event brought together players, staff, and family members as the Kansas City Chiefs who enjoyed a night of celebration before shifting focus back to the upcoming season.The next day, Gracie shared a glimpse from the premiere on Instagram by posting a carousel of photos, giving her 616,000 followers an inside look at the evening.“The Kingdom Premiere 🎬❤️‍🔥 The pillars of Chiefs Kingdom are: Honor tradition; Inspire fans; Unite the community; Win with character. This six-part series captures the heart of the Chiefs organization in a beautiful, authentic way. It brings me so much joy that the world can now get a deeper glimpse into the history, culture, and passion of Chiefs Kingdom,” Gracie wrote in the caption.Gracie attended the event with boyfriend Derek Green. The 26-year-old was dressed in a metallic gold one-shoulder gown, styled with a matching gold clutch and layered bracelets. Derek wore a sharp black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, accessorized with a bold red tie and black sneakers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt jumps into &quot;cop chase&quot; trend with new BF, Derek Green, at Arrowhead Stadium [WATCH]